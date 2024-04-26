How to raise Approval in Manor Lords

Much like other city-builder games, Manor Lords has a system mechanic called Approval. The mechanic isn’t important during the early stages of play but will become imperative to maintain and raise as you progress.

Everything is tied to Approval, from food and fuel availability to Population Growth, Morale, and the loyalty of villagers in your town to you.

How Approval works in Manor Lords

Add and upgrade areas of your region to raise Approval. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the start of Manor Lords, your Approval rating score will be around 43 to 48 percent. Providing food, fuel, and shelter will hike up your initial rating.

Raising your Approval rating above 50 percent and keeping it there will bring new Families to your town. Having a high Approval rating will also motivate your Militia armies, which is needed when you want to start conquering neighboring regions in Manor Lords.

An Approval rating score is measured every thirty days in Manor Lords. The score is based on Amenities you’ve added to the region.

How to raise your Approval in Manor Lords

Basic needs can raise your Approval. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Providing basic needs like food, fuel, and shelter is a good start to a positive Approval rating. But it’s only the start. Your Families and people have demands and luxuries they are fond of. Providing these will hike up your overall rating. Upgrading your village will also raise Approval ratings, from a larger Church to upgraded Burgage Plots.

What raises Approval in Manor Lords?

A solid baseline to use during the early stages of Manor Lords is the requirements assigned to a Burgage Plot. These include water access, a Tavern supply, Church level, food stalls, clothing stalls, and fuel stalls. To open stalls in Manor Lords, you’ll first need to craft a Marketplace, preferably near the center of your town.

As your village continues to grow and thrive your Approval rating will rise. A depletion in food and fuel can lead to starvation and death, which will lower your Approval. Here are some common markers used to rate a monthly Approval rating in Manor Lords:

Church Water Well Fuel stalls Food stalls Clothing stalls Tavern Food variety Clothing Variety Clothing variety

Another way to increase your Approval in Manor Lords is to use the Trading Post to increase the variety of food and clothing if you can’t provide it from your region. Depending on your chosen mode, I recommend building an Army quite quickly and taking over neighboring regions, which will give you access to any resources you don’t have. Approval is tied to upgrades like building a Militia and Administrative buildings. And once these Manor Lords upgrades are established, they can bring in even more Regional Wealth.

