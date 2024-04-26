All Food types in Manor Lords and how to get them

No one wants to eat Berries every single day of their lives. The variety of Food in Manor Lords is key to a happy town, so here are all the Food types in the game and how you can get them to satisfy your people.

Every Food type in Manor Lords

Sign of a growing town. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Apart from basic survival, Food in Manor Lords is necessary for your people to develop. Every Burgage Plot in the town has a list of things it needs to level up, and one of them is having multiple Food types supplied on the Marketplace. A greater variety of Food also increases people’s resistance to diseases.

Below, you can find a list of all the Food types available in Manor Lords, how to start producing them, and any notes or recommendations to help along the way. Remember to have a Marketplace with free Stall locations so Food can be delivered to the families.

Food Source Requirements Notes Berries Forager Hut – Berry deposit Berries are a seasonal resource. The deposit lasts until December and begins regenerating in March. Bread Communal Oven or Bakery extension – Flour

– Burgage Plot level two with an extension slot (only for the Bakery)

– Bakeries development branch (only for the Bakery) Making Bread is a multi-step process. You have to grow Wheat on Farm Fields, turn it into Flour, and then use it to bake Bread. I also recommend you grow and make use of other crops to maintain the soil’s Fertility. Meat Hunting Camp – Wild animal deposit Wild animals repopulate over time. Make sure to set the hunting limit at the Hunting Camp to avoid destroying the deposit completely. You can Hunting Camps output with the Trapping development branch. Vegetables Vegetable Garden extension – Burgage Plot with an extension slot N/A Eggs Chicken Coop extension – Burgage Plot with an extension slot N/A Apples Apple Orchard extension – Burgage Plot with an extension slot



– Orchadry development branch For the first three years, apple trees produce only a fraction of the yield. Honey Apiary – Beekeeping development branch You can only build two Apiaries per region. Building more won’t increase the yield.

The easiest Food type to start producing in your town is Berries. As long as there’s a Berry deposit nearby and you have a family assigned to the Forager Hut, you can easily survive the winter. After you have enough to survive, you can then aim to start building Fields or Burgage Plot extensions.

Meat is a decent Food type in Manor Lords as well, but only if you have a Rich deposit nearby. With normal deposits, I noticed the Meat ran out very quickly, and I could barely upgrade any Burgage Plots with it.

