Screenshot by Dot Esports
All Food types in Manor Lords and how to get them

Food fit for a King.
No one wants to eat Berries every single day of their lives. The variety of Food in Manor Lords is key to a happy town, so here are all the Food types in the game and how you can get them to satisfy your people.

Every Food type in Manor Lords

Wheat Field in Manor Lords
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Apart from basic survival, Food in Manor Lords is necessary for your people to develop. Every Burgage Plot in the town has a list of things it needs to level up, and one of them is having multiple Food types supplied on the Marketplace. A greater variety of Food also increases people’s resistance to diseases.

Below, you can find a list of all the Food types available in Manor Lords, how to start producing them, and any notes or recommendations to help along the way. Remember to have a Marketplace with free Stall locations so Food can be delivered to the families.

FoodSourceRequirementsNotes
BerriesForager Hut– Berry depositBerries are a seasonal resource. The deposit lasts until December and begins regenerating in March.
BreadCommunal Oven or Bakery extension– Flour
– Burgage Plot level two with an extension slot (only for the Bakery)
– Bakeries development branch (only for the Bakery)		Making Bread is a multi-step process. You have to grow Wheat on Farm Fields, turn it into Flour, and then use it to bake Bread. I also recommend you grow and make use of other crops to maintain the soil’s Fertility.
MeatHunting Camp– Wild animal depositWild animals repopulate over time. Make sure to set the hunting limit at the Hunting Camp to avoid destroying the deposit completely. You can Hunting Camps output with the Trapping development branch.
VegetablesVegetable Garden extension– Burgage Plot with an extension slotN/A
EggsChicken Coop extension– Burgage Plot with an extension slotN/A
ApplesApple Orchard extension– Burgage Plot with an extension slot

– Orchadry development branch		For the first three years, apple trees produce only a fraction of the yield.
HoneyApiary– Beekeeping development branchYou can only build two Apiaries per region. Building more won’t increase the yield.

The easiest Food type to start producing in your town is Berries. As long as there’s a Berry deposit nearby and you have a family assigned to the Forager Hut, you can easily survive the winter. After you have enough to survive, you can then aim to start building Fields or Burgage Plot extensions.

Meat is a decent Food type in Manor Lords as well, but only if you have a Rich deposit nearby. With normal deposits, I noticed the Meat ran out very quickly, and I could barely upgrade any Burgage Plots with it.

How to get military equipment in Manor Lords
Rallied army unit in Manor Lords.
Category: Manor Lords
Manor Lords
How to get military equipment in Manor Lords
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Apr 26, 2024
Best development branches in Manor Lords
Houses and a marketplace in Manor Lords
Category: Manor Lords
Manor Lords
Best development branches in Manor Lords
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Apr 26, 2024
How to balance assigning Families jobs in Manor Lords
Burgage home plots and Artisan jobs in Manor Lords
Category: Manor Lords
Manor Lords
How to balance assigning Families jobs in Manor Lords
Danny Forster Danny Forster Apr 26, 2024
