How to get Flour in Manor Lords

You can harvest and craft several types of resources in Manor Lords. Based on your starting position, some are easier than others, such as Flour, a material you need to track down if you want to make a Bakery.

Flour is not something you always find in Manor Lords. Instead, ensure you’re going out of your way to harvest Wheat, or you might be better off requesting it through trading. Although, trading for it is much more costly and might be a last-ditch effort if you’re trying to save your money.

Where to get Flour in Manor Lords

You can grind Grains down into Flour using a Windmill. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The way you make Flour is by breaking down Grain at a Windmill. Grain is the primary, basic resource you need to have in your village in Manor Lords if you want to produce Flour. You can get Grains in two ways: Farming for them or buying them at a Trading Post and importing them from other villages.

The way you farm for Grain is by having the Wheat crop. You farmers turn that Wheat into Grains after harvest, which means you need a Field and a Farmhouse. If you want a yearly supply of Wheat, I recommend having at least three pastures. You typically want each pasture to have an annual crop rotation to ensure you maintain soil fertility, switching out the crops each year. That means positioning the pastures at different locations within your region and having them on different crops. This way, at least one pasture has Wheat once a year, and you can always have Grain.

However, if your region has low soil fertility, setting up a Trading Post and importing Grain into your area might be easy. I had to do this during my playthrough of Manor Lords, and I focused on producing Shoes, Cloaks, and Clothes that I exported to other regions, turning a profit, and building up my Regional Wealth.

After you have a sizeable pile of Grain in your village, the next step is to build a Windmill. You want at least one or two villagers working at the Windmill to turn any Grain you have into Flour, and you’ll be ready to set up a Bakery at a villager’s Burgage, turning into Bread in Manor Lords. As it stands, Bread is the only thing you can make with Flour, but you can use it to feed your village and add to their Food Variety at the marketplace or sell it to other regions who might not have access to this item, adding more to your Regional Wealth.

