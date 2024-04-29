Manor Lords: Crop rotations, explained

If your farming fields in Manor Lords are running out of fertility for crops, you might need to use the crop rotations more effectively to enhance the soil’s fertility.

Recommended Videos

Using crop rotation is critical for the flourishing farming experience in Manor Lords. It will allow you to select different crops to sow for the next two years. By doing this, you can increase fertility to enhance your yield per crop, giving the best output for your time.

So, how do you turn this setting on with Manor Lords?

How to enable Crop Rotations in Manor Lords

Crop rotation allows you to select different crops to sow. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After accessing the fertility of lands, using the overlay system for different crops using the Construction menu, you can place the farm fields per your requirement. As a rule of thumb, the bigger the farm, the more families you must assign to your farmhouse to keep it running efficiently.

After you have chosen your first crop, you can turn on the Crop Rotation option, which allows you to select your second and third-year crops. Ensure that you avoid repeating a crop in the rotation, as it will decrease the soil fertility of that crop.

How does Crop Rotation work in Manor Lords?

Fertility goes hand in hand with crop rotation. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While using the crop rotations, if you see your soil fertility dropping for some crops, then you should also set it up to fallow, which keeps your field empty for a year but drastically increases the fertility of all the crops in your field. During this time, we’d recommend you focus on other food sources like hunting, berry gathering, and even in-house chicken coups to sustain your settlement.

You can also make multiple farm fields of varying sizes and keep different crops or fallow in your fields to strategically have access to food every year. The way it works is that if one field is making you food, you can afford to allow other fields to fallow and repeat the process so that your production stays at maximum capacity and you never run out of food.

Farming is a challenging endeavor in Manor Lords. But mastering it should give you enough food to sustain your people and give you a better experience in the game.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more