Manor Lords: How to connect to the King’s Road

The King’s Road is a good concept to keep in mind when playing Manor Lords, as it can expand your available trade. Without connecting to the King’s Road, there’s a good chance you won’t be able to trade out to other regions.

Recommended Videos

You can find the King’s Road whenever you’re playing Manor Lords, and it appears everywhere. However, it’s not immediately evident what it is or how it works. There are some distinct ways to track it down, though, and easy ways to spot it. Thankfully, after you connect to it once, you won’t have to worry about trying to find it again during your current campaign.

Where to find King’s Road in Manor Lords

Look for the large, dark lines on the map to find the King’s Road. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The way you find the King’s Road in your region is to find the large, unbroken road that leads out of your territory to the other regions in Manor Lords.

You can do this by staying zoomed in and searching for it on the ground, looking for roads you did not make, or you can zoom out to find the ones on the map. The lines in your map that connect to other regions are considered the King’s Road, and if you create a Trading Post, you need to connect this building to that road in some way to begin trading with other regions in your Manor Lords game. You always want to keep your Trading Post close to your Marketplace, especially if you want to boost its range to your villagers.

You need to use Regional Wealth to create a Trade Route using the King’s Road. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When taking advantage of the King’s Road, make sure to place your Trading Post next to the King’s Road or to connect it using any of the roads you can create on the Roads option. You only need to connect at least one of the roads you make with the King’s Road for it to begin working in Manor Lords; otherwise, you won’t be able to access Travelling Merchants who wandering around in your game.

You need to direclty connect your Trading Post to the King’s Road for Traveling Merchants to show up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Travelling Merchants are important as they promote trade between the many settlements in your Manor Lords game. When you start a campaign, every location has the King’s Road in a region, so you only need to find it once in your starting region, and then everything else should be taken care of. The King’s Road is vital if you’re establishing a Trade Route with a Major Trade, such as Rooftiles or any Military weapons.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more