What is the Marketplace range in Manor Lords?

Placement is a considerable factor when it comes to building your Marketplace in Manor Lords. You need to consider a specific range because only some villagers can access the supplies in the market, forcing you to focus on certain homes when creating upgrades.

Not only does the Marketplace have a range, but the arrangement of your Burgages for your villages needs to be considered. If you have too many that are far away from a Marketplace, chances are they can’t receive any upgrades in Manor Lords, and these homes need to catch up to the rest. For those wondering about the exact Marketplace range, we’ve got you covered, and we want to highlight other details about how to take full advantage of the Marketplace when creating a town.

How the Marketplace range works in Manor Lords

Preview your Marketplace supplies by examining your market stalls. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Marketplace’s range comes down to the available supplies and their surplus in your Manor Lords town. This means you can have a centralized Marketplace in your town, rather than multiple small ones, so long as you have enough supplies to distribute to every home in your town.

If you don’t have enough supplies to cover each family member, your town will have shortages, and your citizens won’t receive enough of their needs, be it fuel, clothing, or food. The best way to have a good market is to fill it with various supplies. When starting with a town in Manor Lords, the primary focus is to build up the level-one supplies for clothing, firewood, and at least two foods. Level-one clothing is a good way to get essential supplies to your villagers, but they will eventually want level-two clothing, such as cloaks, shoes, and clothes.

Although these are all supplies you can make in your village, trading is a far more viable method to build up these supplies and provide them to your Burgages. You can import everything you need and develop a central Marketplace in Manor Lords if you have enough for each family in your town.

All Marketplaces in Manor Lords supply the closest houses and ignore the others. The closer a Burgage is to a Marketplace, the more fuel, food, and clothing they will receive. The only way to expand out from these closer homes is to build up your supplies and have more items to give to everyone. That means if you have 40 families, they need 40 berries and meat to cover their two slots of food stall supply. You can’t do 20 berries and meat. They don’t combine to make 40, which might be an issue if you’re trying to level up your Burgages.

