How to fix recruits missing in Manor Lords

So those pesky bandits finally got to your head, and you want to raise your medieval army to give them a hefty payback in Manor Lords. However, if you are getting the recruits missing message while deploying your army, you’ll have to solve that.

Recommended Videos

To fix that, we’ve compiled a guide for you so you can quickly resolve the problem in Manor Lords.

‘Recruits Missing’ solution in Manor Lords

Raising the Armies is a great way of fighting back in Manor Lords. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To fix the “Recruits Missing” message, you need to raise enough families in Manor Lords. These families send one of their family members as a recruit to become your army.

However, building Burgage Plots is not the foolproof way of increasing families because you’ll need to have a high approval rating of over 50 percent to have one family join your settlement each month. I mean, would you have your family member become a part of the royal army while you don’t have access to basic amenities? You wouldn’t.

Once you have enough satisfied families, they will provide men to solve your recruits missing problems. However, the game’s still in early access, so even after you have an ample number of recruits, it can show you the same message again. In that case, you need to have all the military armaments for your army to give weapons and shields to them. After you fix this, the game should be able to field your army.

If you’re still finding the recruits missing problem, you should reboot the game and restart the save. But, if you have some wealth, you can also use your treasury to hire mercenaries or train retinue after building a Manor to aid your army. Hopefully, the developers will take care of the bug in the coming days.

After having your army, you need to keep their morale high so that they’re willing to fight alongside you. However, if you are stuck in the “Generic Storage full” error, we can help you fix that, too.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more