How to fix ‘Generic Storage full’ error in Manor Lords

The “Generic Storage full” error can seriously impede your progress and the evolution of your village in Manor Lords, so let’s find out why this is happening and fix it.

Boy, running a village in Manor Lords can be tricky business. Day-to-day activities include looking after temperamental Sawpits, putting out fires, and figuring out how to plant Orchard Trees. If all this wasn’t enough, the “Generic Storage full” error awaits.

This problematic issue slows down your work and decreases productivity, but there’s a simple fix.

‘Generic Storage full’ error solution in Manor Lords

A Storehouse is the solution. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get around the “Generic Storage full” error in Manor Lords, you need to build more Storehouses and have enough villagers to man the Storehouses to keep any excess goods in check.

You see the error if your goods outweigh your storage space—ergo, you have too much stuff and not enough room to keep them safe and secure.

So, we need to build a Storehouse or two, and you can do so by following this walkthrough:

Start Manor Lords and set yourself up with a new game, or load in a previously saved one. Scroll to the bottom of the screen and click on the Construction menu. The press on Logistics. Move across and choose the option to build a Storehouse—it costs two Timber. Assign villagers to man the Storehouse—it’s pointless having the Storehouse if it’s not managed. Now, if you encounter the “Generic Storage full” error due to an oversaturated inventory menu, remember to build more Storehouses.

Keep on top of this, and you won’t see the error message anymore, allowing you to concentrate on other areas of Manor Lords. You can learn how to increase Influence fast or just relax and kick back with everything you need courtesy of Manor Lords’ cheats.

