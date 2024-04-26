Manor Lords cheats guide: Increase resources and diplomacy cheats

Manor Lords is the ideal single-player game for using cheats. Its expansive map and rich diversity of resources, buildings, and areas make it enjoyable for those who prefer a sandbox experience over the challenge of surviving and thriving. Here’s our guide on cheating in Manor Lords.

What cheats are available for Manor Lords?

Right now, cheats are under development for Manor Lords by third-party creators and websites. However, there are none available just yet. On WeMod, one of the biggest trainer and cheating tools today, the game is first on the queue to receive cheats, so it’s reasonable to expect them to come out soon, probably still on release day. The expected cheats for Manor Lords are:

Unlimited Treasury

Treasury Multiplier

Unlimited Honor

Diplomacy: Max Reputation

Selected Units: Unlimited Health

Unlimited Wood

Unlimited Tools

Unlimited Stone

Unlimited Resources

Another way to cheat in single-player games like Manor Lords is through mods. However, just like with cheat engines, there are currently no mods available for the game. Nexus Mods, ModDB, and Thunderstore, some of the biggest modding communities online, do not have any approved mods for Manor Lords yet.

Does Manor Lords have console command cheats?

World settings. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Currently, Manor Lords does not have a console available for players, meaning there are no console command cheats you can use. The only way to cheat and alter any values in the game is through the use of third-party mods, trainers, and cheats, as there is no support for any built-in cheats.

The closest you can come to technically cheating in Manor Lords without using third-party tools is by adjusting your map difficulty when creating a new world. Here are the adjustments you can make:

No end goal, allowing you to play the game like a sandbox.

No off-map adversaries, meaning no AI opponents will attack you.

No random raids, so other opponents won’t raid your bases.

No initial or spawning bandit camps.

Double starting supplies.

Less demanding residents.

Low Approval penalty.

Weather effects are purely cosmetic and have no impact on gameplay.

We will update this story once cheats become available for Manor Lords. But if you’re just trying to delete a road, don’t worry. You don’t need any outside software for that job.

