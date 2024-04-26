How to delete roads in Manor Lords

Roads are essential in Manor Lords for connecting villages and towns, but they can also become a mess. As your civilization grows, you might be forced to remove a few to make space for other structures in a quest to beautify your region.

You place roads by pressing the R key on your keyboard, and if you are like me, you probably went a little overboard setting up roads for your ideal village layout only to find out it wasn’t optimal or that your vision never really came to frustration.

While placing a road is pretty self-explanatory, removing them is another story. The game doesn’t tell you how to remove roads or tweak them in any way, which can frustrate you when you are trying to get many things done. Don’t fret, though. There is a way to delete the roads and make new ones.

How to demolish roads in Manor Lords

A small settlement. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To demolish a road in Manor Lords, press R to bring up the road menu and highlight the road you want to remove with your cursor, hold the Alt key, and click your left mouse button.

Your road should now be removed entirely, and you can place a building there or set down a new road instead. You can also use the Crtl key to curve your roads and tweak pathways so you don’t have as many straight roads as New York City.

Remember that roads will also start small and increase in size over time, so it’s best to set up an optimal road path early, then remove it later on and ruin any trade, etc. Who would have thought roads would be the biggest problem regarding city management?

