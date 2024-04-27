How to use the Orchard in Manor Lords

Having a steady production of apples thanks to your newly planted Orchard Tree in Manor Lords is a great resource moving forward, but the act of planting even a single tree can be confusing.

Manor Lords is a deep and complex building simulator placed inside of a war simulator—making for an interesting hybrid. You go to war with your creative juices as much as enemy forces, and your mind might be put at ease with an Orchard Tree.

Unlocking the Orchard Tree resource is easy enough, but as with many things in Manor Lords, such as how to upgrade Burgage Plot homes and how to breed sheep, the process can be tricky without the right knowledge.

How to build Orchard Trees in Manor Lords

The learning tree. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To plant an Orchard Tree in Manor Lords, you simply need to build a house with the ability to give it an extension, and the Apple Orchard should be available to grow for you.

It sounds easy enough, but here are some quick steps in case you’re struggling:

Begin a game of Manor Lords. Play until you earn a development point. Now, click on the Settlement’s name at the top of the screen. In the north quadrant, hover over the icon that says “Orchardry.” Purchase this ability. If you haven’t already, build a house capable of sustaining an extension feature. Add an Apple Orchard as an add-on for the house.

There you have it: Your first production of an Orchard Tree is in the bag, and you can soon enjoy the fruits of your labor. The feature produces apples, which you can harvest in September of each year moving forward.

Be warned, though. The ability does come with an important message: “Until the trees are fully grown, which takes around three years, the Orchards produce only a fraction of the yield.”

In layman’s terms, it is going to take a while for the tree to grow—realism, eh?—and until it does, the apples you receive in each harvest will not be as substantial or reach their full potential until the tree is grown.

If time is not your friend, then you can always enable Manor Lords cheats (not that we condone this), and we also have advice on how to assign jobs to villagers.

