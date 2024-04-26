How to assign jobs to villagers in Manor Lords

You can spread the working wealth in Manor Lords by assigning families and villagers to particular jobs, and we can show you how.

Forget battling for one second. Manor Lords possesses deep village-building qualities any Sims fan would be proud of. Creating and assembling wholesome villages and solid infrastructures is part of the overall recipe to success.

Obviously, you also need to be wary of the balance of assigning Families jobs, but that all comes with the territory. Let’s find out how to actually assign the jobs and roles in the first place.

How to assign jobs to families in Manor Lords

Get to work. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To assign jobs to families and villagers, simply click on a building and choose “Assign family” for the work you want them to do.

For a more thorough breakdown of what to do, here’s some handy steps:

If you haven’t already, make sure you have at least one building in your village. Next, click on that building—or any others that are applicable. Press E. Choose the villagers you want to be selected to work in the building. Sit back and admire your managerial prowess!

What’s more, once you’ve chosen your lackey, you can monitor their progress by hopping over to the “People” tab and study their performance. If their work isn’t up to scratch, or you think you can reconfigure this position for someone more capable, browsing this information tells you all you need to know to come to a decision.

How to unassign villagers in Manor Lords

To unassign a family member or villager from a job in Manor Lords, once again click on the building and press the minus symbol to reallocate the person, leaving room for someone else to come in and take over.

In a world like Manor Lords, time is work, and people are resources. You need your village to be running as efficiently as possible. So keep checking your buildings and the jobs being conducted to see if you’re happy with the level of effort.

