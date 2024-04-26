Church and Marketplace in Manor Lords in the third person view
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Manor Lords

How to assign jobs to villagers in Manor Lords

Dish out the dirty work.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Apr 26, 2024 12:44 pm

You can spread the working wealth in Manor Lords by assigning families and villagers to particular jobs, and we can show you how.

Recommended Videos

Forget battling for one second. Manor Lords possesses deep village-building qualities any Sims fan would be proud of. Creating and assembling wholesome villages and solid infrastructures is part of the overall recipe to success.

Obviously, you also need to be wary of the balance of assigning Families jobs, but that all comes with the territory. Let’s find out how to actually assign the jobs and roles in the first place.

How to assign jobs to families in Manor Lords

jobs in manor lords
Get to work. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To assign jobs to families and villagers, simply click on a building and choose “Assign family” for the work you want them to do.

For a more thorough breakdown of what to do, here’s some handy steps:

  1. If you haven’t already, make sure you have at least one building in your village.
  2. Next, click on that building—or any others that are applicable.
  3. Press E.
  4. Choose the villagers you want to be selected to work in the building.
  5. Sit back and admire your managerial prowess!

What’s more, once you’ve chosen your lackey, you can monitor their progress by hopping over to the “People” tab and study their performance. If their work isn’t up to scratch, or you think you can reconfigure this position for someone more capable, browsing this information tells you all you need to know to come to a decision.

How to unassign villagers in Manor Lords

To unassign a family member or villager from a job in Manor Lords, once again click on the building and press the minus symbol to reallocate the person, leaving room for someone else to come in and take over.

In a world like Manor Lords, time is work, and people are resources. You need your village to be running as efficiently as possible. So keep checking your buildings and the jobs being conducted to see if you’re happy with the level of effort.

Now you know how to do assign and unassign villagers, also check out how to delete roads, how to rotate items and buildings, and the best Logging Camp locations.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to fix Manor Lords crashing errors
Some NPCs building and walking by a hut in Manor Lords.
Category: Manor Lords
Manor Lords
How to fix Manor Lords crashing errors
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Apr 26, 2024
Read Article How to check soil fertility in Manor Lords
The soil fertility overlay in Manor Lords.
Category: Manor Lords
Manor Lords
How to check soil fertility in Manor Lords
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Apr 26, 2024
Read Article How to create a custom Coat of Arms in Manor Lords
Manor Lords Artisan households
Category: Manor Lords
Manor Lords
How to create a custom Coat of Arms in Manor Lords
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Apr 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to fix Manor Lords crashing errors
Some NPCs building and walking by a hut in Manor Lords.
Category: Manor Lords
Manor Lords
How to fix Manor Lords crashing errors
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Apr 26, 2024
Read Article How to check soil fertility in Manor Lords
The soil fertility overlay in Manor Lords.
Category: Manor Lords
Manor Lords
How to check soil fertility in Manor Lords
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Apr 26, 2024
Read Article How to create a custom Coat of Arms in Manor Lords
Manor Lords Artisan households
Category: Manor Lords
Manor Lords
How to create a custom Coat of Arms in Manor Lords
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Apr 26, 2024
Author
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.