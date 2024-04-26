How to rotate items and buildings in Manor Lords

Creating a perfect village in Manor Lords takes perseverance, lots of planning, and the knowledge of rotations to perfectly line up buildings to maximize a road’s effectiveness.

You might be forgiven for not knowing how to rotate a building, though. The usual keys like Q and E on your keyboard don’t rotate anything no matter how hard you mash them, or any key for that matter, leaving many to wonder if there is even a way to rotate things at all.

Thankfully, there is, and it’s much simpler than first thought.

Manor Lords: How to rotate objects

Rotation is key. Image via Slavic Magic

As you are about to place a building or object in Manor Lords, highlight where you want to place a building in your village and then hold the left mouse button. As you hold the button, move the mouse to rotate the object or building in the direction you want, and then let go of the left mouse click to place it in the chosen direction.

Your building and object is then placed in the direction you wanted, but if it doesn’t line up, remove it and try again. It might take a few tries to line up the way you want it perfectly, and that’s fine; it’s better to get it right the first time than come back later and have a harder job ahead of you.

When you set down a building, your villagers should instantly start to create it, and so long as a family is free, it should be housed upon creation.

