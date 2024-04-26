Best Logging Camp locations in Manor Lords

The Logging Camp produces one of the most basic construction resources in Manor Lords—Timber. To ensure your workers make the most of their time and area, here’s how to choose the best location for a Logging Camp in Manor Lords.

Where to build Logging Camp in Manor Lords

My workers already chopped down almost everything nearby. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Logging Camp is one of the first buildings you have to place in Manor Lords, and while the location doesn’t matter too much, you can make your people more productive if you build it near a large forest. When the Logging Camp is near the forest, it takes less time for workers to chop down the tree and bring it back to camp, where you can put it to use.

I recommend building the Sawpit and the Storehouse nearby so resources are easily transported between the three, as well as assigning Livestock to the Logging Camp if you have one available. The biggest issue with the Logging Camp is its Timber storage is limited to 28, and you can’t move Timber to the Storehouse. This means you have to constantly put Timber to use by building or transforming it into planks to keep the momentum going.

How to limit Logging Camp work area in Manor Lords

A good tool to clear areas from trees. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you build the Logging Camp, workers will get to work and chop down nearby trees. Sometimes, they can be a bit unpredictable when it comes to their work and start chopping down trees on the opposite side of town.

To prevent this, I recommend limiting the work area of the Logging Camp.

Select the Logging Camp Open the Advanced tab Select Limit Work Area Adjust the size of the area, pick a location, and confirm it

From now on, the family assigned to the Logging Camp will only work in this designated area. You can also build a Forester’s Hut and limit their work to the same area. This way, you always have workers who chop down trees and workers who plant them without having to change work areas.

