How to get and use Livestock in Manor Lords

People in Manor Lords sometimes need the help of animals to get the job done. Here’s everything you need to know about Livestock in Manor Lords, including how to get and use it.

Types of Livestock in Manor Lords, explained

Hard at work.

Livestock in Manor Lords is mainly used to move resources from one place to another. Investing in Livestock is useful to speed up construction and resource gathering in your town, especially if you plan to unlock development branches like Heavy Plow.

There are five types of Livestock in Manor Lords:

Ox

Mule

Horse

Sheep

Lamb

Oxen are the most useful animals as they help with transport. Horses speed up the traders’ travel speed, and Sheep and Lamb graze on pastures to produce wool. The only use for Mules is to move resources between regions under control using the Pack Station.

How to get Livestock in Manor Lords

Mules are cheap for a reason I guess.

The only way to get Livestock in Manor Lords is to buy it using a Livestock Trading Post (all Livestock), Hitching Post (Oxen and Horses), or Pack Station (Mules).

Tip: Buying Mules using a Livestock Trading Post is currently bugged, as the trade menu will show you have the desired Surplus without actually having the animals. Use the Pack Station to buy Mules in the meantime.

When buying the Livestock using either building, ensure you have enough stable spaces for every animal. Otherwise, they can run away. You can check the Livestock space by hovering over a Horseshoe icon at the top of the screen and increase it by building and upgrading Hitching Posts.

Sheep and Lamb are a exception among the Livestock. You can get the Sheepbreeding development branch, allowing them to multiply while grazing, and instead of stables, they need pastures to stay in.

How to use Livestock in Manor Lords

Always clocked in.

By default, all unassigned Livestock in Manor Lords is shared with all families. You can leave the Livestock unassigned or assign it to individual buildings if you want to optimize the production of a specific resource.

To assign a Livestock, select a building and add the Livestock in the Advanced tab. The main buildings you can assign Livestock to are the Sawpit and Logging Camp to transport Timber. After you unlock the Heavy Plow development branch, you can also assign an Ox to the Farmhouse to help with Field plowing.

