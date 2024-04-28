Fire is one of the many things you’ll have to manage while structuring your settlement in Manor Lords. Fires can harm your settlement’s growth and damage crucial buildings, leaving you limping for support.

Two main issues can cause fires in Manor Lords. Lightning can strike your buildings in thunderstorms and randomly put a building on fire, or raiding bandits can do the same as they try to loot your village supplies and put your burgage plots and storage buildings on fire. Both will need your immediate attention.

Here is how you can put out fires in Manor Lords.

How to put out fires in Manor Lords

Building houses in a row will spread the fire. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately, there is no way of manually putting out fires in Manor Lords. While the villagers will try to fetch water from your nearby well, it is always too late, and you can’t stop the building from burning to the ground and becoming rubble.

If the building on fire is a lumber camp or a storage house, you’ll lose all the resources. If the buildings are burgage plots, your villagers become homeless, and you’ll need to find an alternative quickly to keep your approval ratings high—or else people will start becoming bandits, further amplifying your problem.

How can you prevent fires in Manor Lords?

Freaking bandits ruining your plans. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For starters, you can fidget around with the Weather Events settings before starting the match and set it to Balanced or None. Thus, the fires will happen at a controlled rate or not at all, making your gameplay easier.

Bandit spawn camps can also be lowered to one, reducing the frequency and difficulty of raids. You can organize your armies and hire mercenaries who will come and aid in killing these bandits. While stopping raids is a temporary fix, destroying their camps by going to the map gives you influence and gold to sustain your economy, so there won’t be anyone left to set your stuff on fire.

Even after all this, if fires break out in your village, it’s not the end of the world. You can repair the buildings after extinguishing the fire, and villagers can build them straight back up from the ground. However, all the resources from critical buildings will be lost, so we suggest you have two lumber camps to get an uninterrupted supply of timber or storage to diversify your options and make it safe against fire or natural disasters.

