Church and Marketplace in Manor Lords
Manor Lords

How to increase Influence fast in Manor Lords

Be an influencer.
Sharmila Ganguly
Published: Apr 28, 2024

Raising your Influence in Manor Lords is crucial if you want to set out to conquer new territories  and build a thriving settlement early on. While there are multiple ways to gain Influence, you may wonder how to gain it quickly—and we have just the guide you need. 

How to gain Influence fast in Manor Lords

Influence in Manor Lords
Get some Influence.

There are four ways to earn Influence in Manor Lords, including:

  1. Building Manors and implementing Tithe
  2. Upgrading a church
  3. Defeating Brigands (Bandit Camps)
  4. Upgrading your settlement

Now, while you can focus on any of the four ways, challenging and conquering Bandit Camps is the fastest way to farm Influence in Manor Lords. Defeating one Bandit gives you around 20 Influence, so a camp full of them should give your Influence level a significant boost. But before you take on Bandits, you need to assemble an Army. You can see any Bandit Camp spawns marked with a Tent icon on the map.

Building your first Manor gives you a one-time reward of 200 Influence, so make sure you use this opportunity. You can build your first Manor right after your settlement becomes a Small Village featuring five Burgage Plots. Similarly, upgrading your settlement’s Church also gets you a one-time earning of 250 Influence. 

Manor Taxes screen in Manor Lords
Add 10 percent Tithe.

To keep earning Influence from your Manor regularly, you can implement Tithe from the Taxes tab of the Manor. Tithe comes with a 10 percent deduction from your annual produce but it isn’t much of a sacrifice considering you get a yearly source of Influence in exchange. Besides focusing on taking on Bandit Camps, make sure you set Tithe to earn Influence fast in Manor Lords

Upgrading your settlement should also be your focus when it comes to increasing Influence. You can level up your settlement from a Small Village all the way to a Large Town, and every time you upgrade, you get a considerable amount of Influence. Upgrade your settlement by fulfilling the requirements for the Burgage Plots you build and leveling them up.

Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports.