Manor Lords Mercenaries
Manor Lords

How to hire Mercenaries in Manor Lords

Taking care of business.
Published: Apr 26, 2024 02:58 pm

Regions are meant to be defended and conquered in Manor Lords, often requiring the services of Mercenaries for hire.

A growing town in Manor Lords might need help from outside sources to defend itself, take care of Bandit problems, or conquer a neighboring region. Mercenaries for hire can be found traveling through the regions on the map, and when they get close to your region, a notification will alert you that the band of armed misfits is nearby and ready to get paid. Using Mercenaries is wise at times so you don’t put your hard-working Families at risk, potentially decreasing your male population and overall town efficiency. But hiring Mercenaries requires a certain status in Manor Lords, specifically an Administrative building and Treasury funds.

How Mercenaries work in Manor Lords

Manor Lords Mercenaries disbanded
Getting rid of Mercenaries is as easy as hiring them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hiring Mercenaries in Manor Lords requires an active Administrative building and enough villagers in your town to pay some form of tax into a Treasury fund. A Treasury fund is different from Regional Wealth, belonging to you as the lord and not the villagers. Land tax for me was the easiest way to earn money, gaining over 500 Treasury Wealth in less than six months, but beware that taxing your villagers will lower the Approval rating.

To hire Mercenaries, wait for a notification that they’re nearby. Click on the War tab and then the “Hand with money” icon. This will show you information about the nearby Mercenaries party, including the monthly cost to have them in your service. With Wayward Sons, the bill was 45 Treasury Wealth a month, which comes from the Manor Treasury funds. Click the ribbon at the bottom of the popup to purchase the Mercenaries in Manor Lords.

How to get rid or disband Mercenaries in Manor Lords

Getting rid of or disbanding a Mercenary war party in Manor Lords is necessary after they take care of business. Keeping Mercenaries around without a need for them will severely deplete Treasury funds needed to occupy other regions while lowering Approval due to upset villagers who feel you’re spending their money foolishly.

Through the Manor Lords Mercenary action tabs, there’s an icon that says disband. Click this and the army disappears.

Danny Forster
Lead Magic: The Gathering/Teamfight Tactics scribe and staff writer for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida and has been a journalist for seven years, of which five have been at Dot Esports. Prior media outllets Danny wrote for were Screen Rant and TheGamer. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.