Building and managing your settlement well in Manor Lords requires a lot of construction materials, and Planks are one of the crucial ones needed early in the game. If you’re wondering how to get Planks, this guide explains everything you need to know.

How to get Planks in Manor Lords

A Saw Pit is what you need. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Manor Lords, Planks are processed from Timber in a Saw Pit, so definitely focus on collecting Timber first.

If you haven’t already, build a Logging Camp, preferably near a bunch of trees that workers can target. Assign at least one family to the Logging Camp to start producing Timber.

Make sure you have a Logging Camp before that. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Next, build a Saw Pit near the Logging Camp and assign employees to it. If you’re wondering, you can set up a Logging Camp and Saw Pit from the Construction menu at the bottom of your screen.

Once done, assigned workers should start felling nearby trees to produce Timber and then transport some of them to the Saw Pit to make Planks. Also, make sure to have at least one unassigned family in your settlement who can transport Timber to the Saw Pit using the Ox.

The crafting process is automatic—you just need to build the camps and assign workers. Make sure you build a Storehouse to store crafted materials because Planks lying exposed may get damaged.

What are Planks used for in Manor Lords?

Planks are an essential material for Churches and Manors in Manor Lords. You’re required to build a Wooden Church to fulfill a requirement of your Burgage Plots early in the game, so setting up the Saw Pit is absolutely worth it. Manors are crucial to earn regular Influence through Tithe.

At the time of writing, Planks are only needed for Churches and Manors, but the dev may add more construction sites that require the material with future updates.

