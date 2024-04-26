How to fix the Homelessness debuff in Manor Lords

In Manor Lords, you’re tasked to grow a small-time village with few inhabitants into a bustling center that hundreds of people call home, but you’ll need to make sure you don’t bring so many people into your township where Homelessness becomes an issue.

Homelessness occurs when there are inhabitants in your village that don’t have a place to stay. If you don’t provide these people with a home, they will become homeless and begin to create Homeless Camps, eventually affecting your Approval rating. This will stunt your village’s growth, preventing more people from moving in and helping out with tasks.

There is, however, only one way to fix the Homelessness debuff in Manor Lords that will need some time, patience, some city planning, and a bit of resources.

Fixing the Homelessness debuff in Manor Lords

Home sweet home. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In order to fix the Homelessness debuff in Manor Lords, you must build enough Burgage Plots to house all of your villagers and their families. The Homeless people in your village should slowly begin to move into the vacant houses, and the camps that were formed by the homeless should also automatically disappear once they’ve moved in.

Burgage Plots can be accessed at the bottom of the screen by clicking on the Construction tab, and heading to the Residential section. You can choose the Burgage Plot from the various options, and map out an area in which you’d like houses to be built for a construction cost of two lumber per home.

The Burgage Plot can be placed almost anywhere, since it is a flexible plot and you can always move some buildings around. You might want to place your first homes near the areas where villagers are working, but you can lay out any portion of land with the controllable selector, and the game will automatically fill out the area with a home and a subsequent design. If you give a Burgage Plot enough space, you can also upgrade the home so that it can hold two families when expanded.

