Creating the perfect city in Manor Lords is a lengthy process as there are many different factors you need to juggle. This means there’s a good chance you might place a building or structure down somewhere and later decide you want to move it.

Change is an essential aspect of Manor Lord’s gameplay as it’s the only way you can truly help your city thrive. Altering where constructions are located around your region might not seem like a big change, but it can make a huge difference, so here’s how to move buildings and structures in Manor Lords.

How to relocate buildings and structures in Manor Lords

Get a move on. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

You can easily move buildings and structures in Manor Lords by selecting the construction you want to move and clicking the relocate option.

Find the building or structure you want to move.

the or you want to move. Click on the building or structure you want to move. This opens a pop-up.

on the or you want to move. This opens a pop-up. Navigate to the top right corner of the pop-up.

of the pop-up. Look for the icon featuring four arrows pointing in each direction.

featuring pointing in each direction. Click on the relocate icon right next to the demolish icon.

on the icon right next to the demolish icon. Move your building or structure to the new location you want it at.

When you’re moving a construction to a new spot, you can place it anywhere but the original location you had it at. This can be a bit frustrating if you only want to move it over slightly as you cannot place it anywhere on the original footprint of the building or structure. The only way around this is to move it elsewhere and then move it back.

Keep in mind that whenever you move a building or structure, you have to wait for it to be rebuilt. Moving constructions is free, but the cost is that it takes time for them to be built again.

While you’re switching things up in your city, you also might need to know how to rotate items and buildings and how to delete roads. You need complete freedom to redesign everything as you see fit, so take advantage of these options too as you work on moving your buildings and structures.

