Building structures around your region is a crucial part of Manor Lords. But sometimes, you might place constructions in locations you later don’t want them to be which means you need to know how to demolish buildings.

It’s a lot of work setting up the perfect village, and there’s a good chance you’ll want to make many changes along the way as you gain access to more assets you can use and add on to your vast region. To ensure you can edit your region however and whenever you like, here’s how to demolish buildings in Manor Lords.

How to delete buildings in Manor Lords

Remove any buildings you don’t want. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

To demolish buildings in Manor Lords, click on the structure you want to remove and select the demolish option. It’s a pretty easy process, but here’s a breakdown of the exact steps you need to follow if you’re struggling to get it done.

Locate the building you want to remove.

Click on the building to open a pop-up for it.

Navigate to the top right corner of the pop-up.

of the pop-up. Select the demolish option located to the left of the relocate button. This icon looks like a small castle with a tiny explosion at the bottom of it.

It’s easy to get rid of buildings whenever you want, so don’t worry too much about where you place them. You get all of your construction materials back too, so there’s nothing to lose when using this option.

If you’re looking to move your building rather than destroy it, you want to use the relocate button right next to demolish instead. While you’re already working on demolishing buildings around your region, you may also need to delete roads or rotate items and buildings to get everything set up just as you want it to be.

