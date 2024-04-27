How to get Polearms in Manor Lords

In Manor Lords, there are many issues that you need to think about as you expand your village. As you continue bringing in more people, for example, you might want to build up a formidable army with weaponry like Polearms to fight back against intruders.

Polearms provide your forces with longer-ranged options while on the battlefield, allowing them to keep other enemies at bay while dealing decent damage. You’ll need plenty of Polearms to create a Polearm Militia unit, so make sure that you are stocked up with a ton of resources before you start to build up your army.

If you’re looking to diversify your armed forces with Polearms, this is the fastest way to build Polearms in Manor Lords.

Building Polearms in Manor Lords

Death from afar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Build a Mining Pit on Iron Deposits

To build Polearms in Manor Lords, there are a few different steps that you need to take and a plethora of buildings that you’ll need to have at your disposal. First, you’ll need to build a Mining Pit on top of an area with plenty of Iron Deposits. You will need one Timber to create a Mining Pit, but once you do, you should finally get some Iron Ore to begin the tedious process.

Build a Bloomery to refine your Iron

After you’ve collected enough Iron Ore, you should now build a Bloomery to refine those ores into Iron Slabs. These Iron Slabs are one-half of what you need to build one Polearm for your growing army. You will need two Timber to build a Bloomery, but your army will be very happy for it.

Build a Sawpit to refine Timber

Timber is one of the lifelines in Manor Lords since it is used to create most of the buildings in the game. A Sawpit, on the other hand, is necessary for creating Planks from that Timber to build your Polearms, other weapons and important buildings. The Sawpit will cost you two Timber as well, which is a small price for such a crucial station.

Upgrade Burgage Plot to level two for Blacksmith’s Workshop

When creating Burgage Plots for your villagers, you should make sure that the plots are large enough to allow for upgrades. These upgrades allow you to add certain buildings to these homes, adding much more value than simply housing your people. Once you’re able to upgrade a Burgage Plot, you can choose the Blacksmith’s Workshop, which will cost you five Planks and five Regional Wealth.

You now have the ability to create a Polearm, which will require one Plank and one Iron Slab.

