How to get Small and Large Shields in Manor Lords

Wood in Manor Lords is a highly valuable resource, used as Fuel to keep your villagers warm and to make army materials like Shields.

Your Militia in Manor Lords requires equipment, weapons, and clothing. Not everything is needed at one time but completing the production of these items will improve the overall efficiency of your personal Militia army. One of the most basic items you must craft is small and large Shields, used to defend your villagers whether attacking neighboring regions or defending their town.

Manor Lords: How to get Shields from Joiner’s Workshop

Open the General tab to select what you want to craft. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Much like Warbows in Manor Lords, Planks are used to craft Shields. Crafting Planks is accomplished through a Family working the Sawpit who gets the Wood from a Logging Camp. Planks are used for the construction and crafting of other materials within Manor Lords, so be on the lookout to construct a second Sawpit if necessary or add a Family to your existing one.

Once a surplus of Planks has been established, a level two Burgage Plot home is required to craft small and large Shields in Manor Lords. Level two Burgage Plots are available to become Artisan homes, where the villagers are permanently assigned to work from home, pulling Families from your total labor pool.

Click on the Burgage Plot to open a popup menu and select Joiner’s Workshop from the upside-down triangle drop-down menu. A Joiner’s Workshop is an Artisan home that crafts small and large Shields. The Family within a Joiner’s Workshop will also craft Wooden Parts. Clicking on the General tab will open a menu showing what the villagers within the Joiner’s Artisan home are working on. You can stop production by clicking the Pause option at the top of the popup menu along the righthand side.

Crafting materials and weapons pulls from your labor pool while depleting resources. If you’re looking for an alternative option, you can always Import Shields through a Trading Post. The downside is that Shields are expensive and pull from your Regional Wealth. And to Import the items needed you must establish a Trade Route first, which also costs money. A Trading Post works both ways, though. By getting a Trade Route for Shields, for example, you can Export extras to increase your town’s Regional Wealth in Manor Lords.

