How to get Warbows in Manor Lords

Defending your town that took years to grow in Manor Lords requires weapons like Warbows while creating another Militia to claim dominance over neighboring regions.

Town growth is important in Manor Lords but it also comes with additional responsibilities like creating a Militia to defend your village or conquer neighboring regions. Many different military weapons are needed for a healthy army, along with level two Burgage Plots. Figuring out weapon-making details takes time, so we’ve done the work for you.

Manor Lords: Crafting Warbows from Bowyer’s Workshop

Creating an Artisan home permanently pulls a Family from the labor pool. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All Warbows in Manor Lords are made from Wood Logs, specifically Planks. At the start of the city builder, you can get away with one Logging Camp and a Sawpit. Growth requires redundancy, however, especially when resources like trees are limited to specific areas of a region. Once you’ve stockpiled a solid amount of Planks, you must have at least one Burgage Plot home at level two.

Click on the home to open the popup menu, and click on the upside-down triangle next to the construction icon. This will open up the level one backyard options and Artisan jobs. Crafting Warbows in Manor Lords is accomplished through a Bowyer’s Workshop, also called Fletcher’s Shop after the upgrade construction is complete. The Workshop is an Artisan job that pulls Families from your total labor pool as they work from home, so be sure to have enough people to work the other town jobs before assigning Artisan jobs out.

Once the Fletcher’s shop is upgraded and has an Artisan Family assigned to it, the villagers from that Family will begin transporting Planks to the Artisan home and crafting Warbows. You can pause crafting if too many Warbows get produced through the popup menu for the Burgage Plot in Manor Lords.

Warbows are then stored in a Storage shed and will get applied to your Militia under the War tab. If crafting Warbows is too much work or you don’t have the Families to pull from your labor pool, Importing Warbows is also an option from the Trading Post. Importing weapons is expensive, though, and you’ll want to establish a Trade Route to expedite the process.

