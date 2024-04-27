How to get Sidearms in Manor Lords

Creating an army in Manor Lords is essential to keeping your village safe and taking over other territories that would dare pose a threat to you, and it all starts by creating the weapons needed to defend yourself, such as Sidearms.

Just like a lot of things in Manor Lords, it isn’t explained how you get it or what you need to do to make a weapon, just like with the other handful of military things available to you. So, how does it all work?

Manor Lords: How to get Sidearms

Build it up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get Sidearms in Manor Lords in two ways: the first is by trading for it from an upgraded trading post, while the other is by making it yourself.

You first need a Mining Pit to get the Iron resource you need to make Sidearms. Just be sure to have a family stationed at it. You must also create a Bloomery from the construction menu to turn those ores into bars.

From there, you need to have a Burgage Plot and upgrade it to level two. After you have upgraded your Burging Plot, you can click on it and install an extension. You should see the Blacksmith’s Workshop, which will turn that family home into a makeshift Sidearm creator.

Upgrade your Burgage Plot to get its extension, which costs a few Planks and other resources. Once you do you can use two Iron Slabs you have created elsewhere to make a single Sidearms.

