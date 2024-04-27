Manor Lords Artisan Burgage Plot Families
Manor Lords

How to get Spears in Manor Lords

Spears are an important weapon within a Militia.
Danny Forster
Published: Apr 27, 2024 10:52 am

Crafting weapons like Spears is an essential mechanic in Manor Lords to defend your village and conquer neighboring regions with a Militia.

Progression in Manor Lords is accomplished through the growth of your village, which includes constructing Artisan shops within level two Burgage Plot homes. Depending on your region’s resources, crafting military weapons like Spears is easy to accomplish, creating a Militia under your command. However, multiple steps are involved, which can easily lead to confusion and wasted energy.

Manor Lords: How to get Spears from Blacksmith

Details of Manor Lords Blacksmith Burgage Plot Artisan Workshop
Stop production by clicking the Pause tab at the top of the popup menu. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Weapons in Manor Lords, like Spears, are made from Iron. Most regions will have an Iron source that you can mine but for those that don’t, you’ll need to Import materials or the weapons themselves through the Trading Post and by establishing a Trade Route. For those of you who were blessed to have an Iron deposit within your starting region, here’s how to make Spears.

How to craft Spears in Manor Lords

Crafting items in Manor Lords requires a recourse. Spears are made from Iron which can be mined from an area in your region. Once the Iron is mined, it is transported to a Bloomery and turned into Iron Slabs. The Iron Slabs are then transported to a Blacksmith Artisan, where the Family can craft them into Spears and other Sidearms like Swords and Axes.

How to set up a Blacksmith in Manor Lords

All Artisan homes in Manor Lords are constructed from level two Burgage Plots. To choose the Artisan type, click on the home plot to open a popup menu for the Burgage Plot. Click on the upside-down triangle to open options, and choose Blacksmith. But beware that Families in an Artisan Burgage Plot work from home in Manor Lords, getting permanently removed from your total labor pool.

