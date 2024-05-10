Little Kitty, Big City: All soccer ball locations and how to score goals

One of the mini-tasks you can work on while exploring the world in Little Kitty, Big City is finding a couple of soccer balls that can be kicked into goals. Some of them are pretty tricky to locate, though, which means you may need help completing this quest.

Finding all of the soccer balls and returning them to their goals is an essential Catchievement to complete if you want to unlock them all. Here are all the soccer ball locations and how to score goals in Little Kitty, Big City.

All Little Kitty, Big City soccer ball and goal locations

They’re all around the city. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

In total, there are four soccer balls you can kick into four different goals in Little Kitty, Big City. Each one is color-coded with the same color ball and goal so you know which ball goes with which goal.

1) Green soccer ball

You can find the green soccer ball in the southeast region of the city. The first soccer ball and goal are the easiest ones to work on since they’re located in very close proximity to one another.

Both the soccer ball and the goal are in a small corner area behind the house that has a yard you can paint in. The soccer ball starts near a red mailbox up against a stone wall, while the goal is up against the fence just a few feet away from it.

The first ball is close to where you first started your journey. Screenshot by Dot Esports

2) Purple soccer ball

The purple soccer ball is near the north end of the map right by a small parking lot. It’s close to a friendly orange cat lounging on a machine that can teach you about catching birds for feathers to unlock an emote.

From the front of the parking lot that has the purple goal in it, turn around to look at the construction area just behind you. The purple soccer ball is sitting right at the edge of this area by a blue piece of equipment just a few feet away from where you’re standing.

Getting it across the walkway is the toughest part. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You might have a bit of a tough time getting this soccer ball back to its goal as humans who pass by in the walkway between the construction site and the parking lot may kick it and hinder your progress by sending it in the wrong direction. Try to wait for there to be few or no people around before you start moving the soccer ball and be prepared to try and guard it if a human tries to kick it away from you.

3) Blue soccer ball

The blue soccer ball is pretty tricky to find because it’s sitting on top of some pipes attached to the side of a building. Its matching blue goal is tucked away in a small fenced-off corner to the west of where you can talk with the duck dad to start working on getting all the ducklings.

Both the ball and goal are well hidden. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Start near the vending machine where the crow has four fruit-themed hats you can purchase by trading Shinies. Walk past the machine toward a small flower pot with blue flowers and crawl through the space next to it.

Once you’re through to the other side, turn left to look for the ivy wall you can climb. Climb up the wall and drop down on the boxes. If you can’t make it up yet, you may need to come back for this soccer ball after you increase your climbing stamina.

You don’t have to do a ton of climbing here, but you do need a bit of stamina to make it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From the boxes, carefully make your way up onto the pipes right next to them. Follow the pipes right around the corner to find the blue soccer ball sitting just on the other side of the wall.

Knock the ball down to the ground and hop down with it so you can lead it right over to the goal. The blue goal is right beneath the area where you found the blue soccer ball as you made a bit of a circle in the process of reaching this area.

It’s not too far away from its matching goal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

4) Yellow soccer ball

The final ball, which is the yellow soccer ball, can be found on the roof near the gecko shop. You have to complete quite a complex parkour journey to get there, which begins right outside the gecko store.

From the front of the shop, head right and hop up on the boxes stacked on the large semi-truck. Head left and hug the wall as you follow the path all the way to the corner.

You can head right to grab some Shinies first if you haven’t gotten them already. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Jump up onto the containers by the corner and continue following the path by the wall, which now involves pipes on the walls similar to those you walked across to get the last ball. When you reach another dead end, look for the stacked boxes slightly beneath you and make a jump for them.

If you fall here, you land in a new closed-off area, but there are some boxes you can use to climb back up, which means you don’t need to worry too much if you miss either jump.

You have to make two big leaps here. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

From the stacked boxes, jump onto the reddish brown and silver metal-looking roof a short distance away. Walk across the roof and hop up onto the pipe right above it, then the air vents right above that, then another pipe above those.

Climb up the last few pipes and air vents along the wall to find yourself on an open roof space. The yellow soccer ball you’re after is sitting right at the end of it so you can knock it down and lead it back to the yellow goal.

You’re finally done climbing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you knock the ball down and don’t see it when you land by the goal, it might have gotten stuck on one of the climbing ledges on the way down. This happened to me when I was trying to get the ball in, but you can easily climb back up to wherever it landed to knock it the rest of the way down.

Once you get all four soccer balls into their matching goals, the Back Of The Net Catchievement will be completed.

How to score goals in Little Kitty, Big City

To score goals with the soccer balls, you can either use the left paw and right paw controls to bat the ball into the goal using your paws or walk into the ball to nudge and push it toward the goal. I generally find a combination of both methods to be the most effective way of getting the soccer balls into their matching nets.

If you don’t remember the left paw and right paw controls, you can check what buttons you need for your platform of choice by opening the settings and selecting the remap controls option. On this page, you can view all controls and change them as desired.

