Little Kitty, Big City: How to get back into the construction site

The construction site is one of the major landmarks in Little Kitty, Big City, and if you don’t plan ahead it’s possible to softlock this area for several hours and leave your cat excluded.

Little Kitty, Big City has a ton of charm and idiosyncrasies, making it one of 2024’s most endearing adventures. As a long-time cat owner, the cat’s behavior is hilarious, and its interaction with the city is what gives the title so much life. You also run into a heap of characters and items, including Ramune the Bird, a Chameleon, and rubber ducks.

During your adventure, you come across a construction site—but you may struggle to get back into it when you leave.

How to get back into the construction site in Little Kitty, Big City

An exclusive place indeed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To re-enter the construction site after your initial visit in Little Kitty, Big City, you need to do one of two things: Either move the blue box opening up a Crawl space, or find and eat Fish.

Locked out completely

It’s possible for you to be hardlocked out of the construction site altogether. When you first encounter Tanuki and rescue them—as part of the to-do list—she asks you to bring her three feathers. It’s recommended you do this immediately.

Players have reportedly loaded their game back in or gone away and come back and Tanuki no longer appears. If this happens, you cannot access the construction site, and are probably better off starting a new save file and quickly getting back to where you were—but helping Tanuki ASAP.

Move the blue box

All you problems are solved right here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The easiest thing to do to guarantee easy access is to drag the blue box away from the crawl space in the construction site.

You need to be wary of the patroling worker, but he’s easy to avoid. Drag the box away from the opening far enough and you now a permanent entry and exit point in and out of the construction site moving forward.

A leap of faith

It’s a good job you have nine lives. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are four Fish for you to locate in Little Kitty, Big City. Eating each one increases your climbing stamina, and if you are locked out of the construction site for either of the reasons above, this might be your solution.

After you’ve nommed the final Fish, climb up the building directly opposite the construction site until you get to the very top. Climb onto the railing, and you need to do the biggest possible Pounce you can do directly into the construction site. It might take you a couple of goes to get the angle right, but it can be done.

