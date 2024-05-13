Little Kitty, Big City Rub-a-dub-dub!: All rubber duck locations

If you hope to complete the “Rub-a-dub-dub!” achievement in Little Kitty, Big City, you’d better use our detailed rubber duck location guide to stop yourself going quackers.

The sheer variety of tasks and quests in Little Kitty, Big City is more than fur—it’s meow-standing. One second you need to find old bird nests, the next you’re scoring goals with soccer balls. But if you want to get every Little Kitty, Big City cat-chievement marked down and crossed off, you need to find rubber ducks for “Rub-a-dub-dub!”

If you’re after the location of one elusive duck or maybe more, we’ve got everything you need to know to find a family of ducks.

All rubber duck locations in Little Kitty, Big City

To complete the “Rub-a-dub-dub!” achievement, you need to put four rubber ducks in the pond,” and they’re spaced out around the city. Let’s go through each location, where to find them, as well as where the pond is itself.

Here’s all four rubber duck locations:

Behind cones underneath the highway bridge Behind the pond in front of the shrine In the convenience store On a patio high above the city

For a more detailed list with each rubber duck location and instructions on exactly how to get there, keep on reading.

1) Rubber duck location one

Rubber duck number one. Screenshot by Dot Esports Rubber duck number one on map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Our first duck is in a familiar spot in Little Kitty, Big City: It’s on the compulsory route you need to venture on as part of the beginning of the adventure title. Check the cat marker on the map picture above to find it, and you can take it to the pond in front of the shrine where you first meet the duck dad, one of the 15 animals you’ll meet throughout the city.

2) Rubber duck location #2

Rubber duck number two. Screenshot by Dot Esports Rubber duck number two map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’re in duck—I mean luck. The second rubber duck is on the opposite side of the pond, sitting at the end of the mini-pier just waiting for you to pick it up and dunk it in the pond.

3) Rubber duck location #3

Rubber duck number three. Screenshot by Dot Esports Rubber duck number three map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The third rubber duck can be found in the convenience store. To enter the convenience store, simply walk up to the front doors and they should open. Immediately on your left is the checkout area. The duck is perched up high on a shelf above various products. Climb onto the counter, then the microwaves, and you nom a rubber duck with ease.

4) Rubber duck location #4

Rubber duck number four. Screenshot by Dot Esports Rubber duck number four map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The fourth and final duck requires a bit of a climb to get to, so we recommend upgrading your cat climbing stamina to reach it. Here’s some easier steps to break down what you need to do:

Hop onto the truck at the building’s bottom. Climb the boxes, run along the pipe, and go past the fans once they cease. Turn the corner, ascend the vines, drop down onto the pipe, and go around another corner. Hop up and over, and make your way to the end. Reach the corner, drop down onto the cables, move along the vent, and keep going up. You should now see ventilation boxes (marked with blue cloth) for you to jump onto. After reaching the top, a mini-golf area should be in sight. Go down the steps next to the golf bag, walk to the end past the windows, and turn left. The duck is sitting on its own waiting for you to claim.

Pond location in Little Kitty, Big City

Ah, success. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you might have already guessed from the previous section, the pond is right next to the Shrine in the middle of the map, which is where you get the map from the real duck seeking help with his ducklings.

When you first learn how to climb vines, this area is within eyeshot from the get-go—it’s almost impossible to miss it really. Take each of the four ducks and drop them into the pond, and once you’ve done all four, the “Rub-A-Dub-Dub!” Catchievement is yours!

