cat looking at city in little kitty big city
Little Kitty, Big City

Little Kitty, Big City: How to get the map

Show me the way to go.
Andrew Highton
Published: May 13, 2024 09:59 am

Cats have a good sense of smell and direction, but it can be difficult to navigate and track your progress in Little Kitty, Big City—unless you unlock the map.

Little Kitty, Big City carries on a recent trend of animal-focused games, specifically cat games—with Stray at the head of the pack. Exploring an open world with a cat is a dream for many—myself included—but early progression is a bit tougher without the aid of a map.

The simple gameplay function is a staple of almost every game with RPG elements, and unlocking the map is key in Little Kitty, Big City.

How to get the map in Little Kitty, Big City

To unlock and obtain the map in Little Kitty, Big City, you need to obtain the ability to climb vines, ascend a progression-blocking wall, and speak to the duck near the Shrine.

Doing so begins the quest to find every duckling location, which in turn permanently gives you a map to peruse at your leisure.

Here’s a more detailed look at how to get the map in Little Kitty, Big City:

  1. Progress through Little Kitty, Big City until the Crow asks you to give it 25 Shinies.
  2. Round up and collect Shinies around the unlocked parts of the city and return to the Crow.
  3. Give the bird 25 Shinies, and it gives you a Fish—allowing you to climb vines.
  4. Climb the wall behind the Crow.
  5. On the other side, walk forward, and you should see a Shrine on your right.
  6. Speak to the duck at the entrance, and as well as giving you the quest to find its ducklings, you also obtain the map in the process.

It’s up to you whether you choose to pursue the ducks now or later, but whichever choice you decide on, the map is yours to keep from this point onward.

With the map in hand, it’s now easier to look for old bird nests, find those pesky Chameleon locations, hunt down the seven nap spots, and generally complete the lengthy list of to-do quests.

Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.