Little Kitty, Big City: All 7 nap spots and their locations

Anyone with a cat knows how they can turn any spot or crevice into a place to nap. But in Little Kitty, Big City, there are seven spots around the city that hit just right.

One of the many Catchievements you can accomplish in Little Kitty, Big City is Cat Napper, which requires you to find seven distinct cat nap locations. These locations are designated by a shiny glow, and when you take a nap in them, the camera pans out for a screenshot-worthy view. Your cat also stays put until you disturb them.

We found all seven nap spots in Little Kitty, Big City, and here they are.

All nap spots in Little Kitty, Big City

The city doesn’t seem too big after some time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

1) Perfectly flat rock in the sand garden

The sun warms up this rock real nice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first nap spot you’ll be able to reach is in the northern part of the city, on a perfectly flat rock in a sand garden. This sand garden should have bonsai trees, and it’s also where you meet the Chameleon for the first time.

2) Shrine in the garden by the fisherman

Peaceful. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you give the Crow his first set of Shines to unlock the area behind them, you’ll be able to head back to the northern part of the town to the dock, where the fisherman is. Behind and to the left of him is a garden with a shrine you can jump up into that has the second nap spot. Make sure to steal a fish from him while you’re there.

3) On the copier in the convenience store

Did you need this? Screenshot by Dot Esports

From the Duck Dad, turn left and go past the arcade where one of his ducklings is. Once you reach the street, turn left and go into the convenience store. The nap spot is on top of the copier in the window.

4) In the big gecko’s mouth in the Gecko store

It’s safe up here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Across the street from the convenience store is the Gecko store. Once inside, after talking to the cat, hop on the back counter and use the shelves to climb up and then to the opposite wall. The nap spot is in the gecko’s mouth.

5) In the laundry basket in the laundromat

Nice and warm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The laundromat is just down the street from your home, but you’ll need a fish or two to be able to climb the vines to get in. To the right of the laundromat entrance, climb the vines and enter through the open window. Hop down the ledge into the basket. While you’re in the laundromat, make sure to rescue the duckling trapped in one of the machines.

6) In the Shiba’s doghouse

Sharing is caring. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After using the Tanuki’s fast travel system for the first time, you’ll meet a Shiba who’s looking for his tennis balls on the east side of the city. The sixth napping spot is in his doghouse.

7) On the satellite dish on the roof

Worth the climb. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This last one is a bit trickier than the rest. First, you’ll need to climb up a house next to the central park using vines, and you should probably have at least two or three fish to have the stamina you need. At the top, you’ll find a cat in the spot already. You’ll need to climb back down and knock a bagel out of the hands of a pedestrian, then climb back up with the bagel. Place the bagel in the other cat’s food dish and ring the dinner bell. The cat will sprint out and you can get in the nap spot.

