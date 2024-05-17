An in game image of the cat from Little Kitty Big City
Little Kitty, Big City

How to climb in Little Kitty, Big City

Climbing kitty cat.
Published: May 17, 2024 12:15 pm

Little Kitty, Big City is all about a cute cat that falls from their window ledge napping spot and ends up having to trek across the big city.

So, of course, it makes sense you’d be climbing quite a bit, and to make it home, you’ll need to upgrade your stamina. We’re going to look at how to climb in Little Kitty, Big City so you can return to that perfect nap spot in no time.

How to climb in Little Kitty, Big City

The climable ivy wall by the blue soccer ball in Little Kitty, Big City.
The paws indicate how much stamina you have. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can already climb when you start Little Kitty, Big City, but you’ll need to increase your climbing stamina to climb for longer. To climb, approach any green ivy you see and jump onto it. As you climb, press the prompted button to leap up the vines, but be wary; using this will deplete your stamina faster.

Certain green ivy is impossible to climb at first as you won’t make it before your stamina drains. This is why you need to upgrade your climbing stamina as soon as possible.

How to upgrade climbing stamina in Little Kitty, Big City

cat eating fish in little kitty big city
The kitty shall consume the fishy. Image via Double Dagger Studio

You can increase your climbing stamina by consuming all the red fish scattered around the city.

You can find all of the fish on the city map obtained when talking to the duck dad who is looking for his duckling kids, but it still isn’t always entirely clear how to get them. The first fish is easy enough to get, as all you need to do is collect 25 Shinies for the crow that you meet early in the game. The other three fish are obtained by stealing from a fisherman, leaping onto a display counter in the supermarket, and stealing again, this time from a gardener who lives in one of the higher-up apartments (so be prepared to climb a little to get it). Just your everyday cat behavior.

Although there’s a lot to do in the city, you can start climbing up the vines and scaling the scaffolding as soon as you have upgraded your stamina, if you’d prefer to go home sooner rather than later. You can always come back into the city once you have made it back to your owner’s apartment if you choose to do this.

