Little Kitty, Big City complete walkthrough: How to get back home

The main objective for Little Kitty, Big City is very simple: Reach the home you fell from. There are a few steps along the way you need to go though, and a comprehensive walkthrough helps.

In a perfect world, a cat climbing a few ledges to get back to an apartment window should be a piece of cake—or fillet of fish in this case. I don’t want to be catty about this, but it’s a bit more catvoluted than that, and we recommend holding your paw for some assistance.

A Little Kitty, Big City walkthrough is what you need, and we’ll have you curled up in your favorite nap spot in no time.

How to complete Little Kitty, Big City walkthrough

Little Kitty is ready for the Big City. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete Big Kitty, Little City, you need to find Shinies for Crow to get the first Fish, round up the final three Fish to max out your Climbing Stamina and ascend the building you fell from to complete the main game.

To try and break this down and keep it concise, here’s everything you need to do divided up into easy-to-follow steps:

Take control of the cat after the opening cutscene and follow the natural path until you reach the Crow sitting on the bin. Round up 25 Shinies and bring them back to Crow. You get the first Fish which gives you the ability to climb—and we have all Fish locations in Little Kitty, Big City. The second Fish is up next, and you can get it by robbing the fisherman of his prize, allowing you to eat it and increase your stamina. A third stamina increase comes with the third Fish, and it’s up high on a rooftop being guarded by a hose-wielding gardener. Once you’ve eaten this Fish, you need the fourth fish located in the big convenience store in the south of the map. Now you have eaten all four Fish and have multiple stamina bars, it’s now time to climb up to your home. To do so, head back to the spot where Crow was—with the first set of vines you climbed. Hop over the wall and climb the vines on the right of it, and get onto the vents. Cross the cables and go up the vines, crawl through the space, and ump on the kitchen counter where Crow is, and climb through the window. Jump up to where Tanuki is—not the same one near the Construction Site—drop down, climb up the next set of vines, and hop on over to the yellow sheet in the building site area. Walk ahead, climb up more boxes marked with a yellow cloth, knock down the jar of Shinies, and vault down to where it lands. Go up the blue boxes, climb the vines past the ducks, and reach the ledge with the tea set and toys. Climb up more vines, walk and bounce over the ledges, go around the corner, and head in the direction of the duck. Little Kitty, Big City has more blue boxes to ascend, and once you do this, climb the ledges and vents, follow the natural path, and there are more vines to navigate. At the top, bear left, turn the corner, and you should recognize your kitty’s snuggly pin blankie—and stepping onto it triggers the final cutscene and a moment of pure cat-tharsis!

It doesn’t mean you’ve finished Little Kitty, Big City once you’re back home, oh no. There’s a ton of other stuff for you to do: Cardboard Boxes to sit in, rubber ducks to find, old bird nests to destroy, Chameleon hiding spots to track down, and a whole bunch of to-do list quests to complete.

