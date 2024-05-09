Getting home is no easy task in Little Kitty, Big City, and a crucial part of this journey is collecting Shinies so you can get the Crow to help you. Shinies are quite small and tricky to find, which means you may need help figuring out how to get them.

There’s a lot to do around the city, which makes it easy to be lost when trying to figure out where to start finding Shinies. You need to gather lots of them as quickly as you can to deliver them back to the Crow, so here’s how to get Shinies in Little Kitty, Big City.

How to get Shinies in Little Kitty, Big City

Dumpsters contain lots of them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get Shinies in Little Kitty, Big City in many different ways as you explore the world. There isn’t one best way to collect them, although dumpsters are always a very reliable option as they tend to drop more than one, while most other locations have just one available to collect at a time.

All of the ways I’ve found Shinies in Little Kitty, Big City so far are as follows:

Dumpster diving.

Lying on the ground.

Sitting on top of cars.

Opening registers.

Digging in recycling cans.

In hidden corners.

Sitting on top of roofs.

Under moveable items like cones.

Hidden in pipes.

Sitting at the end of hard-to-reach parkour spots.

Become a true cat burglar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Overall, the best way to collect Shinies in Little Kitty, Big City is simply to go around exploring new areas. You’ll also unlock tons of Catchievements and hats along the way, so all of your hard work earns you more than just Shinies for the Crow in the end. The Crow needs a total of 25 Shinies to help you out, so just keep prowling around the city until you collect enough to bring back to them.

