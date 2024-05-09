Cat wearing a hat in Little Kitty, Big City.
Little Kitty, Big City

Little Kitty, Big City: All hats and how to get them

Cat in a hat.
Scott Robertson
Published: May 9, 2024 02:05 pm

In Little Kitty, Big City, you play an exceptionally cute cat, but any cat owner will tell you a cat will look cuter if you put them in a little hat.

While exploring the big city, your little kitty will come across dozens of hats that can be equipped from your inventory screen. There are no buffs or special effects that these hats apply, but who cares? They’re so adorable.

Looking to add all the hats to your collection and complete and achievement. Here’s our guide to finding all the hats in Little Kitty, Big City.

All hats and how to get them in Little Kitty, Big City

According to the Capped Crusader achievement in the Catchievements page of your menu, there are a total of 42 hats to be collected in Little Kitty, Big City. You’ll need to interact with many of the animals around the city to be able to acquire some of these hats.

You are given a map in the game, but not right away, and the one you’re given is very crudely drawn. In general, though, all the hat locations will require some platforming or puzzle-solving to reach. As compared to the Shines spread across the map, hats appear in the world as a white shiny capsule with a color reflecting what hat it is.

HatHat imageLocation
Apple HatIn the empty space of the two-car parking lot near your home.
Ladybug HatOn top of the green van next to your home. Use the hole in front and to the right of the van to get to the boxes that let you reach the top.
Banana HatIn the alley next to the street market where you find the black and white cat Mayorrr. Go through the door in the back of the market to reach the alley.
Construction HelmetIn the construction site.
Corn HatPast the dog standing near the construction site. You’ll need a nearby bone to put in the dog’s bowl so that you can pass them.
Cactus HatThrough a hole in the wall behind a statue of a robot.
Watermelon HatPurchased from a vending machine after you first pay the Crow.
Pear HatPurchased from a vending machine after you first pay the Crow.
Grape Hat
Purchased from a vending machine after you first pay the Crow.
Tangelo HatPurchased from a vending machine after you first pay the Crow.
Turtle HatIn a crawl space to the right of the vending machine.

This article will be updated as we find the location of more cute hats in Little Kitty, Big City.

Scott Robertson
