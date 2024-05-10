Little Kitty, Big City: All Shiba’s rainbow tennis balls and their locations

In Little Kitty, Big City, you’ll meet a variety of animal friends. They’ll help you on your journey home, but you may need to first complete favors for them. Shiba, aka “Big Potato,” will ask you to find and retrieve his favorite rainbow tennis balls.

Where to find Shiba’s rainbow tennis balls in Little Kitty, Big City

These tennis balls are hidden around the city, and luckily for players, all of them are near Shiba, so you won’t have to travel far. To find the rainbow tennis balls, you need to climb ivy walls, so make sure you’ve increased your stamina to easily reach the locations below. When you’ve returned all of Shiba’s balls, you’ll unlock the Shiba hat, one of the many costumes you can find in the game.

Stylish, no? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are all the locations for Shiba’s rainbow tennis balls in Little Kitty, Big City.

Tennis ball one: Under the paint bucket

The first tennis ball is located under the upside-down white bucket on Shiba’s front porch. You have to knock the bucket over by either running into it or batting it off the pallets it sits on, and then pawing the ball into the pit Shiba has dug.

Knock that bucket over to reveal a rainbow ball. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tennis ball two: In a bird’s nest in the tree

To get to the second tennis ball, you need to scale the greenhouse across from Shiba’s doghouse. Climb the ivy, and then look toward the tree. You should see a bird’s nest with a tennis ball nestled inside.

Look for a bird’s nest with a colorful surprise. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Leap toward the tree to destroy the bird’s nest, which will then knock the ball onto the ground. If you’re like me, it might take you a couple of tries to hit it. But once you’ve got the ball on the ground, bat it over to Shiba’s hole in the ground like you did with the first ball.

Tennis ball three: On the patio above Shiba

For the final tennis ball, return to the roof of the greenhouse. Then leap onto the gray AC unit sticking out of the building and jump onto the brown balcony above. You’ll find a series of planter pots lining the railing—one of which will have the final rainbow ball in it.

A rainbow tennis ball will be located in this planter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Knock these planters down toward the yard below, and you’ll then be able to jump back down and paw the final ball back toward Shiba.

Once you’ve returned all of the rainbow balls safely back to Shiba, the game will mark off the “Fetch the balls” quest and you’ll be awarded the Shiba hat. But before you leave Shiba’s yard, be sure to take a nap in his doghouse. This is one of the seven nap locations you need to sleep in to unlock the Cat Napper cat-chievement.

