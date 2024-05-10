To make it back home in Little Kitty, Big City, you have to learn how to climb to new heights so you can successfully scale the tall residence you call home. Because of this, you have to steadily work on increasing your climbing stamina.

Recommended Videos

While there’s a pretty big city you can tour from the start, many areas around it are locked until you learn how to climb higher up the ivy patches. The sooner you learn to enhance your climbing abilities, the more exploration options you have at your disposal, so here’s how to increase your climbing stamina in Little Kitty, Big City.

How to increase climbing stamina in Little Kitty, Big City

Time to start climbing to new heights. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can increase your climbing stamina in Little Kitty, Big City by eating special red stinky fish. These fish are rare and can only be earned by completing special tasks around the world.

In total, there are four fish you can eat to boost your climbing stamina four times.

How to get all four stamina fish in Little Kitty, Big City

If you want to enhance your climbing stamina as much as you can, then you need to know where to find all four fish in Little Kitty, Big City. They’re all marked on the map you get from the duck dad, but figuring out what you need to do to obtain some of them can be tricky.

One fish is obtained by giving 25 Shinies to the Crow . All you have to do is explore until you find enough then exchange them with the Crow for your reward.

. All you have to do is explore until you find enough then exchange them with the Crow for your reward. One fish is dropped by a clumsy fisherman near some water for you to steal . You have to act quickly to claim this one since the fisherman puts all the fish he catches away in a cooler you can’t open, but he always drops them first, which is when you can swoop in to claim one.

. You have to act quickly to claim this one since the fisherman puts all the fish he catches away in a cooler you can’t open, but he always drops them first, which is when you can swoop in to claim one. One fish is sitting in a kitchen about to be cooked by a gardener for lunch . You have to steal this one too, which can be done by making your way up the ivy wall to turn off the water so you can get inside the gardener’s house behind their rooftop garden.

. You have to steal this one too, which can be done by making your way up the ivy wall to turn off the water so you can get inside the gardener’s house behind their rooftop garden. One fish is on display in a store. There’s a fan that blows you away anytime you try to get close to it, so drag the fan out of the way then quickly jump up on the display to eat the fish. The owner of the store will likely try to kick you out after.

You can get kicked out of the store for grabbing this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you work on collecting all four fish, you also get to complete some quests and finish some Catchievements for your efforts. The Fin-tastic! achievement is unlocked once you eat all four fish and there’s also a possibility you’ll get more achievements like And Stay Out! for getting thrown out of a store depending on what specific actions you take.

Exploring around the world to find and eat the four stamina fish is also a really good way of finding all the hats you can unlock for your adorable cat character.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more