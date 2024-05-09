Little Kitty, Big City: All Catchievements and how to unlock them

You’re far from home and have a long journey to get back in Little Kitty, Big City, but you can make the most of your trip home by working on Catchievements along the way. These achievements mark your progress and involve many fun tasks.

Recommended Videos

There’s so much to see and do around the city before you return to your cozy home, and you can use the achievements you unlock to help guide you through the vast world. Here are all the Catchievements and how to unlock them in Little Kitty, Big City.

All Little Kitty, Big City achievements and how to unlock them

On the road to becoming a professional soccer kitty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In total, there are 39 Catchievements you can earn while playing Little Kitty, Big City. Most of these achievements are progressively unlocked over time, which means you see the initial achievement as soon as you make the first step toward the final goal but you don’t fully unlock it until you’ve met all of the requirements.

Achievements Unlock requirements Xbox Gamerscore Decluttering Smash a total of 10 items. 25G Smash Hit Destroy 100 objects. 25G Dumpster Diving Investigate 10 trash cans. 25G Splish! Drop a phone in a portapotty. 25G Snap Happy! Get your own camera. 25G Snack Time! Get your first yummy fish. 25G Fat Cat Gather 200 Shinies. 25G Fin-tastic! Eat all the yummy fish. 25G If I Fits, I Sits Enjoy five cardboard boxes. 25G Sticky Business Bust all the old birds’ nests. 25G Cult of Purr-sonality Get petted 10 times. 25G Litter Picker Recycle 100 times. 25G Give A Dog A Bone Bring bones to all three dogs. 25G Papa-cat-zi Take 20 photos using your camera. 25G Local Celebrity Be photographed 20 times. 25G Cat-Like Reflexes Capture a flying bird. 25G Neighborhood Hero Complete all quests. 25G Surprise! Knock over a human by jumping on them. 25G Back Of The Net Score all four soccer goals. 25G Trip Hazard Cause 20 humans to stumble. 25G Fruit Fall Make a human slip on a banana. 25G Industrial Artist Leave pawprints behind in wet concrete. 25G No Parking! Splash paint on the fancy car. 25G To Me, To You! Have a human kick a ball over to you. 25G Checkmate! Remove all chess pieces from the board. 25G And Stay Out! Get kicked out of a store. 25G Rub-A-Dub-Dub! Pet four rubber ducks in the pond. 25G Killer Kitty Chase a human with a dangerous item. 25G Can’t Stop The Feelings Use an emote. 25G Who Needs Cash? Use your noggin on the soda machine. 25G What Sweet Music Meow 10 times in a row. 25G Big Kitty, Little City This must be how Gecku feels all the time! Raaaaaaaah! (Destroy the mini city inside the Gecku shop). 25G Cat Napper Sleep in all seven cozy nap spots. 25G Bird Botherer Catch (and release) 20 birds. 25G World Traveler Open all eight of Tanuki’s portals. 25G Capped Crusader Collect all 42 hats. 25G Quack Troops! Collect all four ducklings. 25G Hello Everyone! Meet all 15 animals. 25G Home Sweet Home! Find your way back home. 50G

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more