Little Kitty, Big City: All Catchievements and how to unlock them

You’re far from home and have a long journey to get back in Little Kitty, Big City, but you can make the most of your trip home by working on Catchievements along the way. These achievements mark your progress and involve many fun tasks.
There’s so much to see and do around the city before you return to your cozy home, and you can use the achievements you unlock to help guide you through the vast world. Here are all the Catchievements and how to unlock them in Little Kitty, Big City.
All Little Kitty, Big City achievements and how to unlock them
In total, there are 39 Catchievements you can earn while playing Little Kitty, Big City. Most of these achievements are progressively unlocked over time, which means you see the initial achievement as soon as you make the first step toward the final goal but you don’t fully unlock it until you’ve met all of the requirements.
|Achievements
|Unlock requirements
|Xbox Gamerscore
|Decluttering
|Smash a total of 10 items.
|25G
|Smash Hit
|Destroy 100 objects.
|25G
|Dumpster Diving
|Investigate 10 trash cans.
|25G
|Splish!
|Drop a phone in a portapotty.
|25G
|Snap Happy!
|Get your own camera.
|25G
|Snack Time!
|Get your first yummy fish.
|25G
|Fat Cat
|Gather 200 Shinies.
|25G
|Fin-tastic!
|Eat all the yummy fish.
|25G
|If I Fits, I Sits
|Enjoy five cardboard boxes.
|25G
|Sticky Business
|Bust all the old birds’ nests.
|25G
|Cult of Purr-sonality
|Get petted 10 times.
|25G
|Litter Picker
|Recycle 100 times.
|25G
|Give A Dog A Bone
|Bring bones to all three dogs.
|25G
|Papa-cat-zi
|Take 20 photos using your camera.
|25G
|Local Celebrity
|Be photographed 20 times.
|25G
|Cat-Like Reflexes
|Capture a flying bird.
|25G
|Neighborhood Hero
|Complete all quests.
|25G
|Surprise!
|Knock over a human by jumping on them.
|25G
|Back Of The Net
|Score all four soccer goals.
|25G
|Trip Hazard
|Cause 20 humans to stumble.
|25G
|Fruit Fall
|Make a human slip on a banana.
|25G
|Industrial Artist
|Leave pawprints behind in wet concrete.
|25G
|No Parking!
|Splash paint on the fancy car.
|25G
|To Me, To You!
|Have a human kick a ball over to you.
|25G
|Checkmate!
|Remove all chess pieces from the board.
|25G
|And Stay Out!
|Get kicked out of a store.
|25G
|Rub-A-Dub-Dub!
|Pet four rubber ducks in the pond.
|25G
|Killer Kitty
|Chase a human with a dangerous item.
|25G
|Can’t Stop The Feelings
|Use an emote.
|25G
|Who Needs Cash?
|Use your noggin on the soda machine.
|25G
|What Sweet Music
|Meow 10 times in a row.
|25G
|Big Kitty, Little City
|This must be how Gecku feels all the time! Raaaaaaaah! (Destroy the mini city inside the Gecku shop).
|25G
|Cat Napper
|Sleep in all seven cozy nap spots.
|25G
|Bird Botherer
|Catch (and release) 20 birds.
|25G
|World Traveler
|Open all eight of Tanuki’s portals.
|25G
|Capped Crusader
|Collect all 42 hats.
|25G
|Quack Troops!
|Collect all four ducklings.
|25G
|Hello Everyone!
|Meet all 15 animals.
|25G
|Home Sweet Home!
|Find your way back home.
|50G