A cat holding a duck toy in Little Kitty, Big City.
Little Kitty, Big City

Little Kitty, Big City: All Catchievements and how to unlock them

No time for a cat nap.
Kacee Fay
|
Published: May 9, 2024 01:20 pm

You’re far from home and have a long journey to get back in Little Kitty, Big City, but you can make the most of your trip home by working on Catchievements along the way. These achievements mark your progress and involve many fun tasks.

There’s so much to see and do around the city before you return to your cozy home, and you can use the achievements you unlock to help guide you through the vast world. Here are all the Catchievements and how to unlock them in Little Kitty, Big City.

All Little Kitty, Big City achievements and how to unlock them

Earning the Back Of The net achievement in Little Kitty, Big City.
On the road to becoming a professional soccer kitty.

In total, there are 39 Catchievements you can earn while playing Little Kitty, Big City. Most of these achievements are progressively unlocked over time, which means you see the initial achievement as soon as you make the first step toward the final goal but you don’t fully unlock it until you’ve met all of the requirements.

AchievementsUnlock requirementsXbox Gamerscore
DeclutteringSmash a total of 10 items. 25G
Smash HitDestroy 100 objects. 25G
Dumpster DivingInvestigate 10 trash cans. 25G
Splish!Drop a phone in a portapotty.25G
Snap Happy!Get your own camera.25G
Snack Time!Get your first yummy fish.25G
Fat CatGather 200 Shinies.25G
Fin-tastic!Eat all the yummy fish.25G
If I Fits, I SitsEnjoy five cardboard boxes.25G
Sticky BusinessBust all the old birds’ nests.25G
Cult of Purr-sonalityGet petted 10 times.25G
Litter PickerRecycle 100 times.25G
Give A Dog A BoneBring bones to all three dogs. 25G
Papa-cat-ziTake 20 photos using your camera.25G
Local CelebrityBe photographed 20 times.25G
Cat-Like ReflexesCapture a flying bird.25G
Neighborhood HeroComplete all quests.25G
Surprise!Knock over a human by jumping on them.25G
Back Of The NetScore all four soccer goals.25G
Trip HazardCause 20 humans to stumble.25G
Fruit FallMake a human slip on a banana. 25G
Industrial ArtistLeave pawprints behind in wet concrete. 25G
No Parking!Splash paint on the fancy car. 25G
To Me, To You!Have a human kick a ball over to you.25G
Checkmate!Remove all chess pieces from the board. 25G
And Stay Out! Get kicked out of a store. 25G
Rub-A-Dub-Dub!Pet four rubber ducks in the pond.25G
Killer KittyChase a human with a dangerous item.25G
Can’t Stop The FeelingsUse an emote.25G
Who Needs Cash?Use your noggin on the soda machine.25G
What Sweet MusicMeow 10 times in a row. 25G
Big Kitty, Little CityThis must be how Gecku feels all the time! Raaaaaaaah! (Destroy the mini city inside the Gecku shop). 25G
Cat NapperSleep in all seven cozy nap spots.25G
Bird BothererCatch (and release) 20 birds.25G
World TravelerOpen all eight of Tanuki’s portals.25G
Capped CrusaderCollect all 42 hats.25G
Quack Troops!Collect all four ducklings.25G
Hello Everyone!Meet all 15 animals. 25G
Home Sweet Home!Find your way back home. 50G
Kacee Fay
