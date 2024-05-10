Little Kitty, Big City: All emotes and how to get them

There are a few unique ways you can personalize your cat and express yourself in Little Kitty, Big City. One of these ways is to use the emotes you unlock along your journey throughout the city.

Although you’re given a couple to start with, there are additional emotes you can unlock by completing various tasks around the city. If you want to have all of the available options at your disposal, here are all the emotes and how to get them in Little Kitty, Big City.

All Little Kitty, Big City emotes and how to unlock them

There are some pretty fun emotes you can unlock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are all of the emotes we’ve uncovered in Little Kitty, Big City and how to unlock each one. You generally need to help another cat out to unlock more emotes, which means you have to embark on a few mini-quests to get them.

In the event we find more emotes, this list will be updated to include them.

Emote Icon Unlock requirements I Sits! Unlocks automatically. A Little Lie Down Unlocks automatically. Yuck! Knock three jars over in the grocery store after talking with the Mayorrrr cat. Biiiiig Stretch Catch a bird and get feathers after talking with the orange cat. Making Muffins Talk with the black cat who is standing on top of their owner in the gecko store and catch their sister Ramune the bird. Immediate Nap Feed the cat sleeping in a satellite dish nap spot a bagel.

As you work on unlocking more emotes, you might also want to keep an eye out for all the hats you can collect and any Catchievements you can unlock. There are hats just about everywhere you look, in addition to countless Shinies you can collect.

Many of the unlockable achievements are pretty closely tied to unlocking emotes and completing quests too, so you can almost always be working on more than one important task at any given time.

