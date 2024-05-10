The cat using the big stretch emote in Little Kitty. Big City.
Little Kitty, Big City

Little Kitty, Big City: All emotes and how to get them

Show off your positive cat-itude.
Kacee Fay
Published: May 10, 2024 01:07 pm

There are a few unique ways you can personalize your cat and express yourself in Little Kitty, Big City. One of these ways is to use the emotes you unlock along your journey throughout the city.

Although you’re given a couple to start with, there are additional emotes you can unlock by completing various tasks around the city. If you want to have all of the available options at your disposal, here are all the emotes and how to get them in Little Kitty, Big City.

All Little Kitty, Big City emotes and how to unlock them

Unlocking the Biiiiig Stretch emote in Little Kitty, Big City.
There are some pretty fun emotes you can unlock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are all of the emotes we’ve uncovered in Little Kitty, Big City and how to unlock each one. You generally need to help another cat out to unlock more emotes, which means you have to embark on a few mini-quests to get them.

In the event we find more emotes, this list will be updated to include them.

EmoteIconUnlock requirements
I Sits!I Sits emote in Little Kitty, Big City.Unlocks automatically.
A Little Lie DownUnlocks automatically.
Yuck!Knock three jars over in the grocery store after talking with the Mayorrrr cat.
Biiiiig StretchCatch a bird and get feathers after talking with the orange cat.
Making MuffinsThe Making Muffins emote in Little Kitty, Big City. Talk with the black cat who is standing on top of their owner in the gecko store and catch their sister Ramune the bird.
Immediate NapFeed the cat sleeping in a satellite dish nap spot a bagel.

As you work on unlocking more emotes, you might also want to keep an eye out for all the hats you can collect and any Catchievements you can unlock. There are hats just about everywhere you look, in addition to countless Shinies you can collect.

Many of the unlockable achievements are pretty closely tied to unlocking emotes and completing quests too, so you can almost always be working on more than one important task at any given time.

Read Article Little Kitty, Big City: All bones locations and how to get past the dogs
Dog barking at cat in Little Kitty, Big City.
Category: Little Kitty, Big City
Little Kitty, Big City
Little Kitty, Big City: All bones locations and how to get past the dogs
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson May 10, 2024
Read Article Little Kitty, Big City: All duckling locations and how to get each one
All four ducklings in Little Kitty, Big City.
Category: Little Kitty, Big City
Little Kitty, Big City
Little Kitty, Big City: All duckling locations and how to get each one
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay May 10, 2024
Read Article Little Kitty, Big City: All Shiba’s rainbow tennis balls and their locations
A shiba inu in Little Kitty, Big City, wearing a blue bandana, stands in front of a hole in the ground with two colorful rainbow tennis balls inside.
Category: Little Kitty, Big City
Little Kitty, Big City
Little Kitty, Big City: All Shiba’s rainbow tennis balls and their locations
Rachel Samples Rachel Samples May 10, 2024
