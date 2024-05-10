Little Kitty, Big City: All duckling locations and how to get each one

While exploring the world in Little Kitty, Big City, you meet a duck dad who has lost all of his ducklings and wants your help getting them back. The ducklings are hanging out around the city, which means you need to track them down and return them to their father.

Rounding up all four ducklings is a pretty tricky quest since all of them are busy with other tasks and won’t come with you easily. Because of this, you need to know all duckling locations and how to get each one in Little Kitty, Big City.

All duckling locations and how to get them in Little Kitty, Big City

Four ducklings need to be rescued. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

1) Rooftop duckling

You have to climb up high to reach a rooftop to locate the duckling who is stuck flying on an air vent. To find this one, you need to start at the store where one of the 15 animals, the Mayorrrr cat, is sleeping outside.

Head to the door located in the back corner of the store.

Watch out for the shop owner if you were previously kicked out. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Walk outside.

Climb up the stacked boxes in the small alleyway.

Parkour your way up the side of the wall.

It’s a pretty complex parkour wall, so tread carefully. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you reach the top, make one last jump over to the roof.

Talk with the duckling.

Pull the blue box with smaller red boxes inside over the air vent.

This little duckling can’t stop flying. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As soon as you get the air vent covered with the box, this duckling will start following you, so you can officially work on bringing them back to their dad. You have to gather the other three ducklings first, though, so now you need to visit the laundromat nearby.

2) Laundromat duckling

The laundromat is the location of another one of the ducklings, but you can’t access it from the front, which means you need to find a way inside. Travel to just outside this location to begin.

The front door is closed, so you need another way in. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Start by the front of the laundromat.

Head to the right to find a patch of ivy you can climb up. If you can’t climb it, you may need to work on increasing your climbing stamina first.

Drop down right next to the laundromat windows.

Knock the pots out of the way and make your way to the open window.

Walk in through the window.

Jump down.

Make your way over to the spinning yellow dryer near the right end of the shop.

Talk with the duckling.

This duckling is enjoying a spinning ride in the dryer after feeding it lots of Shinies. They won’t come with you until their ride stops, so you now need to figure out how to make the machine stop.

Jump up onto the white washing machines on the other side of the laundromat.

Start sprinting and run full speed ahead at the button on the wall.

Bonk the button with your head to stop the dryer.

Your head might hurt after this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Talk with the duckling now that their ride is over and they’ll officially join your duckling crew. Before you set off to find the next duckling, make sure you take a quick nap in the sparkling basket full of freshly washed laundry so you can mark off one of the nap spots.

3) Arcade duckling

This duckling is hanging out inside an arcade near the bottom left region of the map and will only return to their duck dad with you if the screen stops playing the game. You have to get the screen to go dark or the duckling won’t go, so now you need to parkour around the room and solve a slight puzzle to turn it off.

Head over to the stacked boxes near the entrance of the arcade right by the claw machine games.

Climb up the cardboard boxes.

Once you’re on top of the claw machine games, climb onto the red and blue pipes.

Go up, across, and down to reach the lever. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Carefully walk across the pipes to the opposite corner.

Jump off the pipes to land on a small platform near a lever.

Pull the lever.

The duckling will come with you as soon as you pull the lever. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As soon as the lever is pulled, the pipes start leaking water onto the electronics right by the duckling’s game. This causes the screen to go dark, which means the little duckling is now ready to return home with you when you talk with them again.

4) Supermarket duckling

The final member of the duckling family is inside the supermarket. You can’t get them right away since they’re sitting in water, which means you need to get the duckling out of the puddle.

Enter the supermarket.

Head right to talk with the duckling.

Turn left and loop around to the back right corner of the store.

Locate the fan near the back right corner.

Pull the fan all the way to the front of the store to blow the duckling out of the puddle.

You can’t step in water, so you need to get the duck out of it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have all four ducklings in tow, you can then return them to their father. All of your hard work unlocks the Quack Troops! Catchievement and helps reunite the happy duck family.

