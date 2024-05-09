Little Kitty, Big City: All 15 animals and their locations

Little Kitty, Big City is full of all types of animals who will help you out on your journey to get back home, and you need to greet them all if you want to unlock the “Hello Friends!” achievement.

Here are all the locations of all 15 animals you can meet in Little Kitty, Big City.

Where to find all 15 animals in Little Kitty, Big City

The orange cat is one of the first feline friends you’ll make in the city. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Little Kitty, Big City has a long list of achievements—what the game refers to as cat-chievements—for players to unlock. Once you meet all 15 animals throughout the city and have interacted with them, you’ll automatically cross off “Hello Everyone!” from your list.

Some of these animals—like the crow, for example—will appear organically throughout your journey; you’ll need to interact with these creatures to progress the game. Others will appear around the city, but you have to locate them and approach them for it to count towards the achievement progress.

Animal Location Crow Standing on a half wall early in the game Orange cat Sitting atop a mailbox near the pink soccer goal Tanuki In the construction area across from the orange cat Mayorrrr (black and white cat) Sleeping next just outside the street market Chameleon Rock Garden next to the street market Beetle In the construction site, after Tanuki teleports you past the fence, atop the wooden planks in the middle of the area

This article will be updated as we find the location of more animals.

