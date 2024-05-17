little kitty big city
Little Kitty, Big City

We’re not even halfway through 2024 and gamers are already calling this the Game of the Year

Are cat games the new zeitgeist?
Published: May 17, 2024 10:26 am

Every now and then, a game comes along that seems unassuming on the surface but has a huge impact. In 2024, that game is Little Kitty, Big City.

Games like Goat Simulator and Untitled Goose Game prove there is indeed a target audience for games where you run amok as an animal causing mildly inconvenient hijinks, and occasionally, outright chaos. Double Dagger Studio’s debut game Little Kitty, Big City is the next iteration of this “nuisance simulator” genre, and many gamers are already responding positively to what it has to offer.

Cat bros, don’t sleep on Little Kitty, Big City
byu/Vera_Verse inTwoBestFriendsPlay

Little Kitty, Big City is already picking up lots of traction for an indie title from a brand-new studio. It has the most views and likes of any game trailer shown off during the Nintendo Indie World Showcase, and currently has over 2,000 reviews on Steam with an average rating of “Very Positive.” It’s hard to say if Little Kitty, Big City will be nominated for Game of the Year 2024, but the warm initial reception could certainly earn it a place in the conversation alongside its indie peers like Hades 2, Animal Well, and Palworld.

Its gameplay is somewhere between Stray and Untitled Goose Game, and it’s a blast. It has a few puzzles, and yes, even a meow button like Stray, but the art style and missions involve finding snacks and harassing the locals, and they’re undoubtedly inspired by Goose Game. Little Kitty, Big City is available now for PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

