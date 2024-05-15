Is Little Kitty, Big City on Switch?

Little Kitty, Big City is the kind of adventure that feels perfectly suited for any platform. It doesn’t require large amounts of hardware power, but the Nintendo Switch misses out on titles often.

One of 2024’s sleeper hits aptly involves a creature that loves to snooze. Little Kitty, Big City follows a cat trying to return to its high-up home. On the journey, you find Fish, hunt down rubber duckies, and track down Shinies.

We know about Little Kitty, Big City‘s PS5 status, so let’s see where it lies on the Nintendo Switch.

Little Kitty, Big City Switch release date

Little Kitty, Big City came out on the Nintendo Switch on May 9, 2024, along with the Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

That’s right, you can play Little Kitty, Big City right now on your Nintendo Switch console. Either docked or handheld, the mischievous moggy is yours to control. It is bizarre the PS5 has missed out on a full release—with no indication of when a possible port is coming.

Nevertheless, Little Kitty, Big City sold a surprising number of copies in its first week or so, showing the world has a whole lot of love for a cute cat. Quite right, as there’s a lot to do, from finding a bagel to giving old bird nests the back of your paw.

We may get a second adventure one day if Little Kitty, Big City leaves enough of an impression. Until then, check out other handy details about the open-world game, such as its complete to-do list of quests and missions.

