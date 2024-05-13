This surprising wholesome hit has already sold 100K copies—and you should jump in

Last week saw the release of the surprisingly amusing indie game, Little Kitty, Big City. At the time of writing, the game has boasted very positive reviews on Steam, and has already sold more than 100,000 copies.

Little Kitty, Big City hit digital shelves May 9 and immediately garnished massive attention from not only indie fans, but casual players as well. As of May 11, only 48 hours after its release, the title sold 100,000 units, according to an official social media post from the developer. And since this milestone was passed two days ago, we’re certain more thousands copies have been sold since then.

It’s no surprise to see Little Kitty, Big City amassing this success in such a little amount of time. Like we said, the game has a very pawsitive review roundup on Steam out of almost 2,000 reviews at the time of writing.

There are naturally some negative reviews, obviously, which point to bugs, straightforward gameplay, and short longevity of the game. But many positive ones highlight how rushing the game is exactly what players shouldn’t do in Little Kitty, Big City. Instead, they point out how players should be relaxed and taking their time in their playthroughs, since exploring the world is one of its best features, allowing you to “kitty and chill.”

“Really fun and chill game! While the city is not necessarily as big as one might hope, it’s still a lot of fun to discover and explore,” one Steam review reads.

When it comes to gameplay, there aren’t many original features in the game. Most of the tasks players come across are fetching items and completing other simple quests for the many animal friends you’ll meet throughout your journey. We get the sentiment, though—who wouldn’t enjoy playing as the cutest cat in the world?

Little Kitty, Big City is currently available on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. Unfortunately for PlayStation players, it doesn’t seem to be coming on PS5 or PS4 anytime soon.

