Is Little Kitty, Big City on PS5?

Does the Little Kitty nation get to experience the PlayStation?
Published: May 10, 2024 10:19 am

Not only is Little Kitty, Big City the cutest game of 2024 (come at me bro), but it’s widely available on many platforms, yet there are questions to be asked.

As a self-admitted cat lover, Little Kitty, Big City is my jam. So believe me when I tell you there’s nothing fishy about this game; it’s vibrant, cute, and underneath lies a fun, sneaky little platformer.

All things considered, Little Kitty, Big City appeals to a bunch of players across various platforms, so let’s see if PS5 players can get a case of the zoomies.

Can you play on Little Kitty, Big City on PS5?

cat eating fish in little kitty big city
You are heartless if this doesn’t make you feel something. Image via Double Dagger Studio

Unfortunately, Little Kitty, Big City is not available to PlayStation 5 users, and unless something changes, it doesn’t seem like a PS5 port is due anytime soon.

I suppose it’s catnip-picking as Little Kitty, Big City released on a few platforms at launch, including Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. There’s no explanation as to why PS5 has missed out as it feels like it would be right at home on PlayStation, but it’s not on Sony’s console at all. Me-ouch.

But paws for a second, because if Little Kitty, Big City is a breakout success, it’s only fair to assume a PlayStation 5—and maybe PlayStation 4—port is forthcoming. There might be some exclusivity we have to get through, but once this possible contract claws expires, we might come out on the other side with an eventual PS5 version. We shall wait and see.

I’m out of cat puns, but I do have some other suggestions to make Little Kitty, Big City a blast: how to find all 15 animals, how to get every hat, and where all seven nap spots are.

