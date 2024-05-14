Little Kitty, Big City: How to get a bagel

Your kitty needs to do grunt work in Little Kitty, Big City. You need to get your paws on a bagel, and doing so isn’t as hard as you might think.

Like many mischievous cats, your character in Little Kitty, Big City is no stranger to causing chaos and leaving your hooman overlords wondering what just happened—whether you’re walking down the street with a dangerous item, making a human slip on a banana, or dropping a phone in a porta-potty.

Your peerless pursuit of a bagel is sure to trouble the inhabitants of Little Kitty, Big City, too.

How to get a bagel in Little Kitty, Big City

Mine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To obtain a bagel in Little Kitty, Big City, you need to find a human walking around the city with a bagel in their hand and either run into them or swipe at their legs to make them fall over, leaving you free to pick up the bagel in your mouth.

Humans often walk around with sandwiches and phones, but the bagel—a rarer sight—is also an item they sometimes carry. Its scarcity might have had you wondering if the bagel was a shop-exclusive item, but alas, this isn’t the case.

If you’re unsure why you need a bagel in the first place, refer to the adventure title’s 7 nap spots. While six of the rest spots are easily accessible and allow you to walk up to them and nap freely, the seventh is a bit more complicated.

The satellite dish nap spot is occupied when you get to it. The cat keeping it warm wants feeding, and needs a bagel for its lunch. This is why you need a bagel, as you can’t complete all the nap spots otherwise.

Not only this, but one of the many to-do list quests is called “Waiting on a sunbeam,” and its official description reads, “That kitty won’t budge from the nap spot until dinner time. I’ll need to find her a bagel before I ring the dinner bell!” If you follow our method, you can give the cat a bagel in no time.

