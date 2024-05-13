Little Kitty, Big City Splish! guide: How to drop a phone in a toilet

Little Kitty, Big City is perfect for completitionists, but you may be struggling to check off the “Splish!” achievement if you don’t know where to find a toilet.

Recommended Videos

“Splish!” is one of the game’s 39 Cat-chievements and requires you to drop a phone in a toilet. Unfortunately for players, the game doesn’t exactly tell you how or where to complete this goal, so you’ll need to get creative. Here’s how to drop a phone in a toilet and complete the “Splish!” achievement in Little Kitty, Big City.

Completing “Splish!”: Dropping a phone in a toilet in Little Kitty, Big City

Before you can cross off this item from your bucket list, you need to first locate a toilet. You won’t be able to unlock this achievement until you’ve given three feathers to Tanuki, one of the 15 animals you’ll meet in the city, and used the teleport system to reach the construction zone. The construction zone is the earliest place where you’ll find a toilet. If you haven’t yet given Tanuki three feathers, get to hunting those birds.

Speak to Tanuki to access the construction zone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you’ve given Tanuki her feathers, she’ll open a portal for you. Teleporting through Tanuki’s portal will land you next to a construction zone. If you head behind this site, you’ll find a porta-potty, as shown in the images below. Remember this spot, because we’ll need to return here once we’ve found a phone. This porta-potty is also the first location you’ll find Chameleon hiding in after you meet him and begin the game of hide-and-seek.

Now all we need is a phone. To get your hands—err, paws—on a phone, you need to steal one from a human. As you’re venturing around the city, you’ll come across pedestrians with eyes glued to their mobile screens. Simply trip them by using your paws (RT and LT on controller) or run in front of them to send those humans toppling towards the earth. After they hit the ground, they’ll drop their phones, and you can snatch it up by running towards the phone and interacting with it.

Look for the blue porta-potty behind the construction site. Screenshot by Dot Esports Now get ready to make a splash. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All you need to do to finish the “Splish!” achievement is to haul tail back to the construction zone. Head to the porta-potty in the back and jump on top of where the toilet is to drop that sucker in the hole. Upon doing so, you should automatically complete the achievement.

Before you leave this area, be sure to speak to Beetle, who can be found in the center of the construction zone atop a wooden plank, and complete his quest. You can also find the Construction Hat, one of the Little Kitty, Big City’s 42 outfits, in this same location.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more