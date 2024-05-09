Little Kitty, Big City: How to catch a bird and get feathers

Little Kitty, Big City is all about making your way home as you play as a lost kitty cat. But on your journey, you’ll come across various collectibles that will help you get there.

Feathers are one of the collectibles you’ll find, and they can be used to unlock an incredibly useful feature in the game. To get your paws on them, you’re going to have to catch some birds.

Let’s take a look at how to go about catching birds in Little Kitty, Big City so you can start collecting feathers.

How to catch birds and collect their feathers in Little Kitty, Big City

Orange cat energy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you begin exploring, you’ll soon come across a parking lot area where a ginger, fluffy cat sits atop a brick wall. You’ll also notice that various blue birds are flying around in the parking lot, some of which will come to the ground at times.

Approach the ginger cat and press the appropriate button when prompted to start talking. The cat will explain the rules surrounding catching birds and collecting their feathers, but to sum it up, all you need to do is stealthily sneak up on them and press the correct button when prompted (this is the A button if you’re playing on Xbox) to pounce. This will temporarily stun and catch the bird, making them drop a feather that you can then collect.

Perfect pouncer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

An achievement will be unlocked when you’ve caught and released 20 birds, so once you’ve gotten the hang of the mechanic, keep at it to earn the “Bird Botherer” achievement.

How to lure birds with bread in Little Kitty, Big City

Target acquired. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You might find that birds are hard to come by or that they keep getting spooked before you can pounce. The ginger cat also provides a solution to this predicament, which involves taking bread from the humans wandering around the city. Once you have their bread, you can use it as bait to lure birds to a particular spot where you can pounce on them to take their feathers.

Getting that bread. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To take a human’s bread, you need to swipe at them to make them drop it. Take a look at each human you see passing and you should be able to see if they have a sandwich in their hand. If they do, make sure to target them. If you’re playing on Xbox, use the left and right triggers on your controller to swipe at a human and make them drop their bread.

The trap is set. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When the bread is on the ground, press the prompted button (X on the Xbox) to pick it up and take it to the area where you plan to lure in some birds. Press the same button again to drop the bread and wait for a few moments. Birds should begin to descend on the bread, and you’ll be able to start sneaking and pouncing to pick up their feathers.

What are feathers used for in Little Kitty, Big City?

Tanuki is a budding scientist despite not having opposable thumbs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Feathers can be used to trade with Tanuki, a raccoon dog who you can find stuck in a pipe in a construction site nearby to the area with the ginger cat. In return for feathers, Tanuki will unlock fast travel-like points called Petwork. The Petwork portal will allow you to travel to other portals across the city, making it easier to navigate the world. Because of this, collecting feathers is definitely something you’ll want to start doing when you jump into Little Kitty, Big City.

Once you’ve found Tanuki and freed him, he’ll need three feathers to unlock the first Petwork portal. It’s easier if you learn how to pounce on birds and take their feathers before you find him at the construction site, though, as you’ll then be able to immediately give him the feathers and unlock the portal rather than having to go back and forth.

Stretch out your woes with this emote. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This isn’t the only reward you can obtain for learning how to catch birds and collecting their feathers, though. The ginger cat will also offer you a prize for learning how to do so. Make sure you return to the cat and talk to him again after you’ve collected some feathers and he’ll reward you with the “Big Stretch” emote. Performing an emote is an achievement in the game, so use it straight away to earn the achievement.

