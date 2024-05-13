Little Kitty, Big City Fruit Fall guide: How to make a human slip on a banana

You can get up to a lot of trouble in Little Kitty, Big City.

Causing a human to slip on a banana unlocks Fruit Fall, one of the 39 cat-chievements in Little Kitty, Big City. You might think it sounds easy enough, but completing this achievement is more difficult than you might think. It appears to be currently bugged at the time of writing—but worry not; there’s still a way to cross Fruit Fall off your list.

Here’s how to unlock the Fruit Fall cat-chievement in Little Kitty, Big City.

Where to find bananas in Little Kitty, Big City

Before you send a human toppling to the ground via banana, you first need to find one. There are two locations where you can find bananas in Little Kitty, Big City:

In the street market in the northern side of the city In the convenience store in the southern side of the city

Because this achievement appears to be bugged, however, you’ll need to head to the street market. This is the only location I was able to unlock the Fruit Fall achievement in, and that’s because you can’t just leave a banana in someone’s path and expect them to trip on it. There’s a very specific way to cross this achievement off your list, and it’s only doable at the street market.

Street market location in Little Kitty, Big City

To get to the street market, head to the north side of the city, as shown on the map below. When you approach this shop, look for a pile of bananas next to the Mayor, a black-and-white cat napping close to the street. If you hop up on the table, you should be able to interact with several of the bananas.

Look for the bananas next to the Mayor. Screenshots by Dot Esports You can find the street store in the northern part of the city. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to unlock the Fruit Fall achievement in Little Kitty, Big City

Once you’re situated on the table of bananas, it’s time to get up to no good. Unfortunately for players, you can’t just leave a banana on the sidewalk and wait for chaos to take hold. This may be a bug; if you leave a banana on the side of the road, pedestrians will simply walk over it.

It took me several tries to finally figure out how to unlock this achievement. To complete Fruit Fall cat-chievement, you need to knock the bananas off the table and onto the ground. When the store owner approaches, swat the bananas towards her. Even though she won’t trip on them, the achievement will be marked as completed, as shown in the video below.

This seems like a bug; surely the developers didn’t intend for Fruit Fall to be unlockable without causing a person to trip on a banana. It may be patched out in a future update, but until then, you may need some patience and a few attempts to make this method work.

While you’re at the street market, be sure to speak to the Mayor and complete one of the many to-do quests in the game, “Help the Mayor get some sleep,” which has you knock over three jam jars located in the shop. Causing this chaos may get you kicked out of the shop, but in doing so, you’ll unlock the “And Stay Out!” achievement.

